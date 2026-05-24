Candace Cameron Bure Just Reminded Us Full House Is Over 30 Years Old, And Oh Mylanta!

It was already mind-boggling to me when Candace Cameron Bure reminded us last year that the first episode of Full House premiered over 38 years ago. We were introduced to one of the most well-adjusted sitcom families that came together to raise three little girls after the death of their mother. And oh mylanta, if you really want to feel old, Bure refreshed us that even the final episode of the classic sitcom is over 30 years old!

Back in 1995, Full House entertained its live studio audience one more time when the Tanners came together to help bring back Michelle’s memory after she'd falled off of her horse. If you’re curious how long ago that was, Candace Cameron Bure’s got an Instagram post all ready to jog your memory:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

I love how even though Bure has been busying herself heading the Great American Family network, she still finds time to throw back the series that started it all for her. It’s a great example of how the former Hallmark star may have had to say goodbye to Full House, but Full House will never say goodbye to her.

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Not only am I feeling nostalgic seeing the promotional photos of the series, as well as the cast taking their last bow, but also Bure's throwback wardrobe. The T-shirt she’s wearing of the classic show’s best catchphrases or the “Oh Mylanta” tee of the Tanner House by Golden Gate Bridge made my day. Looking at these T-shirts is already making me hear in my head the retro TV theme song that’s still catchy.

If you can believe it, the initially envisioned ending of Full House was quite differently from what was aired. After creator Jeff Franklin left the great TGIF comedy after five seasons to focus on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, writers Marc Warren and Dennis Rinsler took over. Franklin said if he had it his way with the finale, he would have had the last episode throwback to the pilot.

Fortunately, Jeff Franklin got his wish when he got Fuller House on board with Netflix. The series premiere definitely did a great job revisiting the original show’s themes of a family coming together in the wake of tragedy and ending with everyone joining in song, as the pilot did. Those wholesome, family vibes of both series will always touch the hearts of audiences as well as the cast who helped shape the series.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 31 years since Full House’s final episode aired. Through Candace Cameron Bure’s reminder, it’s a clear sign that the show’s legacy will forever live on and continue to connect generations of viewers for a lifetime. You can stream the ABC sitcom on your Hulu subscription and your Disney+ subscription.