Are Full House And Boy Meets World In The Same Universe? The Internet Ran This Theory Down

Full House and Boy Meets World are two of the greatest TGIF sitcoms of all time. The comedies are still watched by many fans today thanks to streaming, and they both had successful revivals. While Boy Meets World began towards the end of Full House’s run, the two shows are considered to be among the best sitcoms of all time. Their successes and shared network may not be all that they have in common, though, as the internet is debating a theory that they’re in the same universe.

Why Full House And Boy Meets World Might Be Connected

ABC’s TGIF lineup was an iconic time. Meaning "Thank Goodness It's Funny," the programming block began in the late '80s for a night dedicated to primetime sitcoms on Friday nights. Throughout its initial run, TGIF featured shows such as Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Boy Meets World, Sister, Sister, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and more.

This led to some shows ultimately crossing over. Jaleel White reprised his memorable Family Matters role as Steve Urkel in an episode of Full House and Step by Step, while Boy Meets World and Sabrina also had a crossover. There were other TV crossovers, too, such as between Perfect Strangers and Family Matters, and between Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and Full House.

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A Reddit thread on a TGIF sitcoms subreddit pointed out that because of this, the beloved shows might be in the same universe that could be bigger than I thought.

Aside from his appearances on Full House and Step by Step, Urkel had a cameo in a short-lived show called Meego that didn’t air in the United States. That program also notably had voice cameos from a few Gilligan’s Island characters.

As for Gilligan’s Island, A Very Brady Sequel revealed that the Professor from the series is Carol Brady’s ex-husband, and in the same movie, Mike goes to John Munch from Homicide and Law & Order: SVU for help in investigating a man claiming to be Carol’s ex. So you could even go as far as to say that the TGIF shows are connected to the Law & Order franchise and thus One Chicago as well as FBI. Then there’s Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, the latter of which crosses over with other Disney Channel shows, adding on yet another big connection.

So, it's fun to theorize that these shows, including Boy Meets World and Full House, all live in the same universe. However, there's an issue with this theory.