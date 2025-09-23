Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates 38 Years Of Full House (And Dave Coulier Responded)

If you grew up with the Tanner family on Full House, my sincerest apologies, because this bit of news from Candace Cameron Bure might make you feel a bit old (it certainly did for me). This week marks the 38th anniversary of the beloved TGIF comedy’s premiere on ABC. That’s right, just shy of four decades, and to celebrate another year gone by, Bure shared a ton of throwback pics and videos that admittedly brought a tear to my eye.

On September 22, 1987, America was introduced to widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), his three daughters and the two guys who were moving in to help following the death of Danny’s wife. The rest was history, as we watched DJ, Stephanie and Michelle (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and the Olsen twins, respectively) grow up before our eyes for the next eight years. Bure posted some great memories to Instagram to mark the occasion, which you can see below:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

From Tanner family portraits to candid shots of the cast members hanging out together off-set to that theme song that still slaps, Candace Cameron Bure provides quite the amazing walk down memory lane, pulling out her character’s catchphrase in her caption, which read:

38 years since we first met the Tanners?? Oh, Mylanta!!🤯 What a beautiful journey filled with laughter, lessons, and lots and lots of love…🥹❤️ Full House was my childhood, my family, my home. Forever grateful.🙏🏼🏡

Another person who’s grateful for the memories and for the family he met on the Full House set is Dave Coulier, aka Joey Gladstone (but not Uncle Joey?). The comedian responded with an adorable message in the comments. He wrote:

My family that I will love forever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

There’s no arguing that this fictional family became a real one over those eight years, with the cast staying in touch — despite some bickering between the co-stars at times — and ultimately reuniting for the spinoff Fuller House in 2016 (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription).

The actors look so much like family in the pics above that the only way you can tell the show photos from their personal ones is by looking at which pictures feature both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as opposed to just one “Michelle Tanner.”

John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) and Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) are seen in quite a few shots, as are Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), Scott Weinger (Steve Hale), and Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played twins Nicky and Alex. It looks like Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure were pretty close, and I love that they seem to have shared the same bond as their characters did.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The final slide of Candace Cameron Bure’s post, however, nearly did me in, as it showed the actress years ago receiving a surprise message from Bob Saget, who has since passed away. In a pre-recorded video, he tells his TV daughter:

Something I’ve always loved about you, and always will, is how you’ve been such a great friend, so supportive and helped me through some really difficult times. And also helped me through work stuff. Like, I never knew my lines, and even when you were 9 years old, you would tell me my dialogue. I’ll always be indebted to that. On Fuller House, same thing. You had to help me out there, tell me where to stand. So I really appreciate that, and I just love you.

OK, I’m not the only one crying, right? You can pay homage to Bob Saget and the rest of the cast of the 38-year-old family sitcom by streaming Full House’s best episodes (or the worst one, as agreed upon by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber), with all eight seasons available to stream with a Hulu subscription.