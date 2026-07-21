The Full House Cast Is Known For Being Close. John Stamos Admitted They Once 'Didn't Get Along'
Something big brought them all together.
It’s been nearly 40 years since Full House premiered on ABC, and the cast remains as close as ever these days. That’s partially because the TV family came together after Bob Saget’s unexpected death in 2022, and after seeing how much John Stamos specifically has stepped up to keep the comedian’s memory alive, it’s hard to imagine there was a time when they “didn’t get along.”
While the actors who played the young Tanner sisters had their own sibling rivalries going on — Jodie Sweetin has said she was closer to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen because Candace Cameron allegedly thought she was “lame” — the three guys making up the adult contingency of the Full House cast had some tension of their own. John Stamos opened up to Bobby Bones on The BobbyCast about the heartbreaking events that bonded them for life.
John Stamos Found Bob Saget And Dave Coulier’s Comedy ‘Distracting’
It makes sense that John Stamos didn’t see eye to eye with his adult co-stars at the beginning of Full House. Both Bob Saget and Dave Coulier came from a standup background, while Stamos got his start on the soap opera General Hospital before joining the short-lived sitcom You Again?. As the actor explained to Bobby Bones:
John Stamos clarified that he loves standup comedy and is fascinated by the art of it, but it’s not something he can do. However, in addition to Stamos not appreciating Bob Saget and Dave Coulier goofing off on set, he also “pissed Bob off” by nurturing the relationship between his character Uncle Jesse and the Olsen twins’ Michelle.
The Full House Stars Became Close After Family Tragedies
The cast of Full House will say today that they are just like a real life family — bickering and all — but it was apparently tragedies in their real lives that ultimately brought the Danny Tanner, Joey Gladstone and Jesse Katsopolis actors together. John Stamos said:
What a wildly tough thing for all of them to have to go through, but it’s pretty amazing that they had each other to lean on. It’s no wonder the trio became friends for the rest of the series and after. John Stamos continued:
It’s obvious how much Bob Saget’s death still hurts John Stamos, as he said the comedian was “bombastic with his love”:
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Whether fans remember him most for Full House, his raunchy comedy or any of Bob Saget’s other movies and shows, it’s clear that Saget loved the people in his life very much, and it was reciprocated — even if it took John Stamos a while.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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