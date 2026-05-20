Wait, David Spade Could Have Played Joey On Full House?
Where do I buy this alternate universe DVD?
Oh Mylanta! I’m not normally the type of fan that second guesses what a movie or tv show would have been like had another actor been cast in a specific role, but as a superfan of both Saturday Night Live and Full House, I have to admit I’m spiraling right now. I just found out that a few years before Lorne Michaels brought him to Studio 8H, David Spade was called in to read for the part of Joey Gladstone.
Apparently Spade has mentioned his audition before, but I wasn’t aware of it until I listened to the comedian’s appearance on Esquire’s What I’ve Learned earlier today. Host Michael Sebastian asked Spade if it was true he almost played Joey, and I let out an audible, “Have Mercy!” The Joe Dirt star verified it happened and even gave some insight into his audition. Here’s a portion of his quote…
I love Spade, but it’s hard to imagine him being a fit on Full House. Dave Coulier, who got the Joey role, projects extreme sincerity, which is the hallmark of the show itself. It’s all about learning lessons and connecting as a family, whether you’re related by blood or just by love.
Spade, on the other hand, is all about insincerity. He’s best when he’s sliding in little comments and second-guessing everything going on around him. It’s hard for me to imagine how any of it would have blended together, except I’m positive his scenes with noted weirdo Kimmy Gibbler would have been electric.
We have no idea if producers ever seriously considered him, but he said he knows he definitely was close to landing something on In The Heat Of The Night. That’s not really a show that’s talked about a ton anymore, but it was a police procedural that ran from 1988 to 1995. Perhaps more notably, it was Carroll O’Connor’s follow-up to All In The Family/ Archie Bunker’s Place. Had Spade been cast, he likely never would have had that amazing run on SNL (or Just Shoot Me) and may have seen his career go down an entirely separate path since the show had a much more serious tone.
Full House ran for eight seasons and unlike In The Heat Of The Night, remains very culturally relevant. Reruns of the sitcom were broadcast very consistently for decades, and more recently, Netflix even gave us five seasons of a spinoff following the next generation called Fuller House. I’ve seen every single episode of both shows. I wouldn’t change a thing about the cast, but I would pay more money than I’d care to share for an alternate universe DVD set of the show featuring Spade exchanging, “You got it, dudes” with the Olsen Twins.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.