Carol Burnett Reportedly Shared Betty White's Last Word, And It's Very Sweet

Betty White’s passing just weeks before her 100th birthday was a sad way to end 2021, though the past couple of days brought the world touching tributes and information from other actors and actresses about her wonderful life. Now, White’s friend and actress Carol Burnett has reportedly shared the last word that White spoke before her death.

The information became public from actress Vicki Lawrence , who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family. Lawrence spoke to Page Six about White’s passing and shared the text exchange she had with Carol Burnett, who also worked on Mama’s Family.

I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away. Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’ How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.

“Allen” refers to Betty White’s late husband and celebrity game show host Allen Ludden. He was her third husband, but White referred to her previous marriages in interviews as “rehearsals” or “mistakes.” Allen and White were a known couple in Hollywood and shared a love for animal advocacy . The couple was married for 18 years until Ludden passed away in 1981 from stomach cancer.

Betty White’s reported final word is certainly very sweet. To think that White lived decades beyond her late husband and thought of him on her deathbed speaks a lot to their loving relationship and is a reminder that, to many, true love never fades. Even in her final moments, White served as an example of what the best of humanity can bring.

According to Page Six, White's representative was not aware of her last word, despite Vicki Lawrence's comments about getting the word from Carol Burnett. Betty White is gone, but Hollywood and fans are still celebrating her legacy. Hopefully the celebration continues to what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17 and goes far beyond that for one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.

Carol Burnett herself hasn't commented on White's final word as reported by Vicki Lawrence, although she did post a tribute on social media with a message of love for her late friend, as well as some photos of them together. Burnett certainly isn't the only one, either, as a former That '70s Show star had a message of his own, and celebrities ranging from Ryan Reynolds to William Shatner to Steve Martin had tributes for her in the hours after her death was reported.