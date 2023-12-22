Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson And More Respond After The Gilded Age Gets A Glitzy Season 3 Renewal

Rejoice, Big Hat Hive! The Gilded Age has officially been picked up for Season 3 by HBO, and everyone who loves the richy-and-bitchy series is celebrating the news, including The Gilded Age cast.

After a lot of uncertainty over the renewal status of the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, that sweet Season 3 renewal was announced on Thursday, December 21 as an early Christmas gift to us all. To mark the occasion, the show's official Instagram page posted a video of leading lady Bertha Russell (played by Carrie Coon) being applauded at the opera, with the caption:

Victory has never felt so sweet. #TheGildedAge

The clip comes from the Season 2 finale, when Bertha and the new-money set unveil the grand, new Metropolitan Opera house to New York's high society, much to the chagrin of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the rest of the old guard.

After the official announcement was made, many of the show's actors took to social media to whoop it up.

Actress Louisa Jacobson — who plays Marian Brooks in the drama series and who you may also know as one of Meryl Streep's talented daughters — posted an Instagram video alongside two of her co-stars, Harry Richardson (who plays Bertha's son Larry Russell) and Ben Ahlers (who plays Jack Trotter, footman of the Van Rhijn household).

The performers can be seen posing in front of a beautiful sunset and blowing kisses to the camera, with Jacobson captioning the clip:

THE FUN IS JUST BEGINNING ✨ Congratulations to @gildedagehbo on SEASON 3 😍

Denée Benton, who plays ambitious writer and Marian's close confidante Peggy Scott, also posted an Instagram video in celebration, this one showcasing a group of the actors and background performers from this season's Alabama-based storyline getting down in a big group dance:

In her caption, Benton thanked viewers "for watching and making this happen":

A season 3 with Miss Peggy😭😭😭 Thank you so much for watching and making this happen, we really weren’t expecting this!!! @gildedagehbo

And everyone's favorite train daddy, George Russell portrayer Morgan Spector, also joined in on the social-media fun, posting clips from that big, firework-filled Fourth of July celebration in Season 2:

His caption noted how much he and the rest of The Gilded Age actors "love making this show":

We love making this show, so happy we get to do it again. Thank you all for watching. ❤️

Whether The Gilded Age Season 3 will be on the 2024 TV schedule remains to be seen— the show involves a hefty amount of production and costuming design and wait time between the first (which ended on March 21, 2022) and second seasons (which began on October 29 on the 2023 TV schedule) was well over a year and a half.

Given that the Season 2 finale only just aired on Sunday, December 17, it's more likely that the title will be coming back in 2025, but we can still cross our fingers! In the meantime, you can catch up on all things The Gilded Age with a Max subscription.

And we'll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled on the cast's social pages — given how much this bunch loves each other and the show itself, you know they'll be posting some The Gilded Age goodies when filming for Season 3 starts up!