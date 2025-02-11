Channing Tatum Talks Filming His Super Bowl Ad, And The ‘Ride Or Die Loyalty’ That Made Him Want To Hang With Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Forever
I mean, same.
Fans know when Channing Tatum is on any-sized screens dancing, it’s stime to start paying attention, whether we’re talking the sultry sequel Magic Mike XXL, the Step Up franchise’s origins, or even the Coen Brothers’ musical comedy Hail Caesar. So it’s no surprise that the actor’s Super Bowl commercial with Wrexham’s soccer team has been a winner with fans since it hit the internet and TV airwaves. And the 21 Jump Street vet has nothing but praise for club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
For years now, Reynolds and McElhenney have displayed their fun and friendly kinship for FX’s unscripted hit Welcome to Wrexham, with Season 4 debuting later in the 2025 TV schedule. Tatum was able to experience a healthy slice of that joy upon traveling to the Welsh city to bring the commercial’s dance moves to life, and followed up on it with an Instagram post full of graciousness and appreciation for not just the experience, but the two dudes who helped make it happen.
Not all the credit for the area’s good will should be given to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, of course, since it’s the city’s residents that made Wrexham AFC such a worthy purchase to begin with. But the Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny stars definitely gave it global recognition, which only became that much more widespread with an ad set during the biggest TV event of the year. (Check out our rundown of all the best Super Bowl LIX commercials.)
For anyone who hasn’t actually watched the ad yet, hit play below and try to refrain from breakdancing all over your couch, office desk, subway seat, etc.
Channing Tatum talked about being nervous to film the ad in front of all those athletes, thinking they might judge him as a goofy American actor. But that wasn't the case, and he had only good things to say about working with the squad.
So it seems clear to me that the only conceivable way to follow this ad up is to have Channing Tatum star in a movie in which he portrays an internationally renowned soccer champion whose fancy footwork also lends itself well to dance floors. And there's probably also a heist plot involved, and maybe a high-ranking official's daughter gets kidnapped, and only Tatum's rhythmic gyrating can save the day. Or maybe it's a tap-dancing thing. I dunno, I'm not the one writing this completely made-up project...yet.
Now did somebody say something about cold brew?
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
