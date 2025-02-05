I Can't Stop Watching This Ridiculous Super Bowl Ad With Channing Tatum Dancing For Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team And You Probably Won't Be Able To Either

Not every Super Bowl commercial has to be for the 2025 movies coming to theaters, but many of them do feature movie stars. So, while plenty of sports fans are wondering how to watch 2025’s Super Bowl halftime show this weekend, one big game ad is ready to compete against Kendrick Lamar in the spectacle department. And it’s all thanks to Channing Tatum doing one of the things he does best for Ryan Reynolds' soccer team.

It may not be another Magic Mike sequel, but Tatum has collaborated with his Deadpool & Wolverine friend Ryan Reynolds to promote Stōk Cold Brew. Similar to Sir Anthony Hopkins’ 2024 Super Bowl ad for that same brand, the results are quite a treat, and they have been shared on social media by the Deadpool actor himself.

Try not to stay too focused on what we’re about to show you. However, if you need a moment after watching this spot selling coffee, it’s truly understood:

I just want to make sure people know what happened here today. @ChanningTatum @StokColdBrew @Wrexham_AFC pic.twitter.com/WwMXjyHN6hFebruary 5, 2025

I know it’s only been two years since Magic Mike’s Last Dance hit theaters, but it still feels like forever since this Step Up veteran has busted a move on screen. I say that while not having seen the surprisingly rom-com light Fly Me To The Moon . If there was any recent Channing Tatum movie that felt like it had the opportunity for flashy footwork, it would certainly be that Apple TV+ subscription lure.

However, if we want to really go further into Mr. Tatum’s resume, there’s one picture that seems to match the unbridled joy I got from seeing this man do his thing. If you’ve already guessed that I’m about to bring up the unfairly overlooked Coen Brothers gem known as Hail, Caesar!, you can collect your prize at the door.

And if for some reason you aren’t familiar with the beauty that is “No Dames,” fear not. Channing Tatum’s singing and dancing are conveniently available for you to enjoy right this very moment:

Hail, Caesar! | Channing Tatum Tap Dances to "No Dames" - YouTube Watch On

Once again Ryan Reynolds has leveraged both his advertising wit, the fact that he owns a soccer team and his work friendships to make an ad that’ll probably have everybody dancing like they're in Step Up. But if we’re going to take anything else from this brief moment of bliss, I think it should be that Channing Tatum should be given a full-on, old-school musical picture.

While it may not be the rumored Gambit return MCU fans are hoping for, Tatum’s “weird” Hail, Caesar! role feels even more potent in light of this triumph. Of course, nothing is a given in show business, even if the crowd starts to demand such an entertainment be given form.

Thankfully, whether you can’t get behind that movement or not, we can probably agree that this commercial feels like a Super Bowl win we can all enjoy before the first play is even made on February 9th.