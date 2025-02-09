I'm Live-Blogging Super Bowl LIX’s Best Commercials, Featuring Ben Affleck, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell And More

Easily the biggest event that’ll hit the 2025 TV schedule by a large margin, Super Bowl LIX is here at last, and it’s easier than ever for fans to watch from wherever they might be, in and around New Orleans or far beyond.

Plenty of viewers will be tuning in to see whether the Kansas City will pull off a threepeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, but many others are just watching for the annual batch of budget-busting Super Bowl commercials that deliver all kinds of celebrity-infused weirdness. (Take a look at the funniest ads from 2024's Super Bowl.)

Join me as I live-blog all the biggest and most enjoyable ads from this year's big game, and maybe a few on-field moments as well.