I'm Live-Blogging Super Bowl LIX’s Best Commercials, Featuring Ben Affleck, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell And More
Join me in critiquing biggest and best ads from the big game.
Easily the biggest event that’ll hit the 2025 TV schedule by a large margin, Super Bowl LIX is here at last, and it’s easier than ever for fans to watch from wherever they might be, in and around New Orleans or far beyond.
Plenty of viewers will be tuning in to see whether the Kansas City will pull off a threepeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, but many others are just watching for the annual batch of budget-busting Super Bowl commercials that deliver all kinds of celebrity-infused weirdness. (Take a look at the funniest ads from 2024's Super Bowl.)
Join me as I live-blog all the biggest and most enjoyable ads from this year's big game, and maybe a few on-field moments as well.
SKECHERS + MARTHA STEWART: Martha Stewart hocking Skechers is funny, but the obviously fabricated sight of her gliding on air and dancing in such an unnatural way is downright frightening.
I still love Skechers, and have admittedly been wearing their slip-on shoes for ages. But it thankfully never caused me to go all electric boogaloo while trying to walk down the street.
GRADE: C+
As a South Louisiana native, I am all about watching Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle perform "America the Beautiful" and whatever else they want to bring their talents to. In a perfect world, Trombone Shorty would be playing all of the transitional music inside the stadium, as well as playing backing music for Kendrick Lamar later on.
The pre-game show has already featured a slew of famous faces, from Taylor Swift (obviously) to Adam Sandler to Kevin Costner and beyond. Brad Pitt popped up to narrate the pre-recorded game intro. Jon Hamm popped out in a Chiefs jersey to introduce that team (with a slew of boos indicating how the on-site fandoms balance out), while Bradley Cooper came in to introduce the E-A-G-L-E-S!
