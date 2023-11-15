7 Characters Who Have Identified As Asexual In TV Shows
From Heartstopper to Big Mouth to Legends of Tomorrow.
Over the years, LGBTQ+ representation has increased exponentially, and it’s been a delight to see. However, one identity under the LGBTQ+ umbrella that arguably isn’t as commonly represented as others in mainstream media is asexuality. As of late though, there has been a small spike in ace representation, and there are some excellent examples of asexual characters from all across TV -- from comedy to animation to superhero shows.
According to GLAAD’s Media Reference Guide, asexual is defined as:
With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few TV shows (many of which are some of Netflix’s best series) that have highlighted an asexual character.
Todd Chavez In BoJack Horseman
Not only is BoJack Horseman a beloved Netflix show (to the point Hulu even said it was one of their favorites), but Todd Chavez (voiced by Aaron Paul) is also considered one of the best representations of asexuality on TV. During Season 3 of the show, when a possible romantic interest asks him if he’s gay, Todd says:
His friend then lovingly comforts him. Then, in Season 4, Todd comes out to BoJack, and the two share a nice, and hilariously awkward, moment. As Sara Ghaleb wrote for Vox:
Between giving Todd a multi-season story arc to really delve into understanding his sexuality, and showing more than one asexual character in the series, BoJack Horseman really helped ace representation in media.
O In Sex Education
O is introduced in Sex Education Season 4 as Otis’ competition when he starts attending a new school. She’s a fellow sex therapist, and she gives lots of advice to the kids at her college. She’s also asexual and talks about it in the show.
After Otis forces O’s hand during a debate, she comes out as ace. Then, when they’re both stuck in an elevator, she opens up about trying to be like the other kids and feeling “so much pressure to behave a particular way.” That’s why she started learning about sex and relationships through literature. However, when she found that she was actually quite fascinated by it all and good at helping people solve their problems, her clinic became her safe place.
In the end, both Otis and O help each other out and, as a result, the viewers get a complex and nuanced asexual character.
Isaac In Heartstopper
During Season 2 of Heartstopper, one of the characters from Nick and Charlie’s core friend group goes on a journey of self-discovery when it comes to his sexuality. Throughout the season, Isaac starts to realize he’s asexual. After kissing a boy from school, he came to the conclusion that he didn’t want a romantic relationship with him. He then tells his friends it didn’t work out, and they fully accept him. He never outright says he’s asexual. However, during the season, he has a conversation with an older student about aromantic/asexual art, and he later picks up a book all about identifying as ace and little animated purple leaves float around him.
Overall, Isaac’s story is so validating, and as the Netflix series moves into Season 3, it seems like fans will get to see more of his journey. Because this bookworm’s story has only just begun.
Esperanza 'Spooner' Cruz In Legends of Tomorrow
Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, the telepathic hero in Legends of Tomorrow, came out as asexual in Season 7. In a short but meaningful scene, Spooner has a conversation with Zari 2.0.
Zari asks if they want to play smash, marry, kill. However, when she lists men, Spooner says she’s not into them. She then asks if she’s into women, and Spooner replies with a no again. Then, when Spooner says “I don’t really get those types of feelings for anyone,” and says maybe the aliens made her that way, Zari immediately comforts her and says:
That leads Spooner to respond with the following:
It’s a sweet and educational scene that also gives Spooner the vocabulary she needs to truly express her identity.
Raphael Santiago In Shadowhunters
In Season 2 of Shadowhunters, Raphael finds himself in a relationship with Isabelle, and she asks him if he's only with her because of the Shadowhunter's blood in their system. He said he had feelings for her, however, he was “just not interested in sex.” After she felt rejected and asked if being a vampire made him feel that way, Raphael corrected her, saying he’d always had those feelings.
Later on, the author of the Shadowhunter Chronicles, Cassandra Clare, confirmed his sexuality was canon in both the show and books, posting:
“@YazmnMolina: " @BraveRunes Raphael was bisexual, as Magnus?” Raphael was asexual.August 31, 2014
This moment was also quite historic in terms of ace representation. Every year, GLADD releases Where We Are On TV, and the ‘17/’18 report was the first time asexual characters were included. In that document, Raphael Santiago from Shadowhunters was “the only asexual character on all of cable television.” The only other ace character counted in that report was from the streaming realm -- Bojack Horseman's Todd.
Lord Varys In Game Of Thrones
In Game of Thrones, Lord Varys, who played a pivotal role as the “Master of Whispers” in Kings Landing, is a eunuch. As GCN pointed out, while there are quite a few eunuchs in the show, they are sexually active. However, in Season 4, Varys explains that he really has no interest in sex or romance. During a conversation with Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn, he's asked if he’s into girls or boys, and he responds by saying “nothing.” Varys then continues, explaining:
When asked what he’s pursuing, Varys simply looks at the Iron Throne and walks away. While it’s never explicitly stated that he is asexual, his explanation to Oberyn makes it quite clear, and many consider this Game of Thrones character to be part of the ace community.
Elijah In Big Mouth
Elijah (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) was introduced in Season 6 of Big Mouth, which has received acclaim for its LGBTQ+ representation, and bringing in this young Black boy added an ace character into the show's diverse ensemble.
In the series, Elijah and Missy start seeing each other, but he realizes he doesn’t have the same feelings she has. At dinner with his family, his aunt says he might be asexual, like her, and he realizes that he is indeed. Now, in regard to Season 7, EP Andrew Goldberg told Meta Critic that they are hoping to depict “the different ways that asexuality can express itself in a person.”
Overall, asexual representation has a long way to go. However, in recent years, it’s gotten better, in great part due to characters like the seven listed above.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
