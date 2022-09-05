Sex Education Season 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Installment

If you’re like me, you’re anxiously awaiting the next season of a certain Netflix show about sex and high school. After the Sex Education Season 3 ending , we’re all just wondering what is going to happen next for the characters we have grown to love and care about. Thankfully, we have some great news to share about the upcoming fourth season of the hit series that everyone loves to binge.

Sex Education Season 4 is on the way, and for those who are wondering when it is we just might see these characters next, check out these six quick things we know.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it has been some time since Season 3 released, as it came out in September 2021, there is still no set release date for when Season 4 of Sex Education is going to come out on Netflix. I wouldn’t be expecting this on any 2022 TV schedule just yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, As Of August 2022, Season 4 Is In Production

Even if there hasn’t been a premiere date announcement yet, it has been confirmed that Season 4 of Sex Education is in production. It was confirmed in August of 2022 on the Netflix official Twitter page, that the fourth season of the hit series is officially in production, which came with some first look photos.

Also celebrating the beginning of production was the series’ main star, Asa Butterfield, who posted a photo to his Twitter page of himself in front of his trailer for Sex Education, with the simple caption saying, “Guess who’s back.” I think we can all guess who this might be, but it makes me all the more excited.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Several Of The Stars Are Set To Return

If you were wondering if any of the stars from the Sex Education cast were set to come back for the next season of the show, a good amount are returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several stars will make appearances in Season 4.

This includes Asa Butterfield (as confirmed with the tweet above), Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleg, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro. All are set to return for the fourth season of the dramedy.

This is fantastic news to hear, considering many of these stars have been doing big things in Hollywood - such as Ncuti Gatwa getting cast as the next Doctor Who , or Emma Mackey appearing in the Death on the Nile cast - but they’re all returning for this great show that we all hold so close to our hearts.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Simone Ashley Won’t Be Coming Back For Season 4

However, not everyone is going to be back for Season 4. According to ITV’s “This Morning,” via Teen Vogue, it was confirmed that Simone Ashley would not be returning to her part of Olivia Hanan on Season 4 of Sex Education.

This news came after her character on Bridgerton Season 2, Kate, became hugely popular, and Ashley is going to continue to portray Kate in the third season , with she and Anthony now being married. We’ll miss her dearly, but I can understand why she moved on.

Ashley isn’t the only one who left the show. In the Hollywood Reporter article from before, it was also confirmed that Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Rahkee Thakrar, who played Ola, Lily, and teacher Emily Sands, respectively, will also not be returning for Season 4 of Sex Education.

(Image credit: CBC)

Dan Levy, Among Others, Is Joining The Cast

But, even with several cast members leaving the show, not all the news is bad, as we have plenty of new cast members jumping in as well - including Dan Levy, who will be playing Thomas, a U.S. tutor at the Ivy League college that Maeve attends.

It’s huge news to see Levy come to the show after such a great career in television. Mostly known for his role in the Schitt’s Creek cast , where he played David Rose, he’s gone on to become a big star and continuously show just how talented he is.

Some of his latest work has been his role in the Hulu original Christmas movie, Happiest Season, and he even had the chance to host an episode of Saturday Night Live. His part on Sex Education is going to be recurring, but I’m calling it now that he’s going to end up stealing the show, just like he always has.

Levy even spoke about his role in the fourth season on Twitter , sharing a picture of him in costume and captioning it “Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news.”

Also noted in The Hollywood Reporter article was that there are six other new names signing on for the show. These include Thaddea Graham, known for her role in Doctor Who, Marie Reuther, who was in Kamikaze, along with Anthony Lexa, Imani Yahshua, Felix Mufti, and Alexandra James. Info on who their characters are wasn't available yet, but I’m sure that as the show gets close to release, we’ll get to learn more.

I, for one can’t wait to see where they go next with these new characters - and what they mean for the plot going forward.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 4 Is Going To Follow Otis And The Others At A New School

If you remember from the Season 3 ending of Sex Education, we left off on a lot of big cliffhangers that we all want solved as soon as possible. And, thankfully, it looks as if Season 4 of the show is going to give answers to at least some of them. The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the next season is going to follow Otis and his friends as they attend a new school.

After Moordale Secondary closed down, Otis and Eric are now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College, trying to not be losers again in this new school, and they find out that Cavendish is even more progressive than Moordale was. Everyone is attempting to move past their culture shock and grow, while Maeve is over in the United States at Wallace University, being tutored by Thomas Molloy - a.k.a. Dan Levy’s character.

It sounds like this season is going to be all over the world and I am here for it. I can’t wait to see what they do next.

With the show filming until the end of the year in the United Kingdom, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter article, it’s likely that we won’t get to see the next season until 2023, but I for one can’t wait to see what stories they will tell next, and the adventures they will find themselves thrown into.