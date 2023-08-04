I Watched Season 2 Of Netflix’s Heartstopper, And Its Takes On LGBTQ+ Stories Have Me Feeling Incredibly Validated

Spoilers for Season 2 of Heartstopper are ahead. If you haven’t seen the YA rom-com based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription .

Figuring yourself out is hard, and Heartstopper not only accepts that fact, it embraces and celebrates it. The series takes a stance on LGBTQ+ stories that is empathic, patient and kind. This in turn makes for an incredibly validating show, and I couldn’t believe how moved I was by the end of Season 2 because of it.

As someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about my own identity and sexuality, as well as learning about the stories of folks in the LGBTQ+ community, I’m fully aware of how vital it is to let someone figure themselves out in their own time. This idea is a major theme of Heartstopper in every relationship, and Nick and Charlie’s story is the main example, as Nick coming out is a major plot point in Season 2. However, even Tao and Elle discovering their feelings for each other and Isaac realizing he’s asexual shows the audience how important patience and empathy are.

Overall, this show lets its audience know that everyone deserves love and time, for that reason, and many others, I felt very validated by Heartstopper's latest season.

(Image credit: Netflix Press Site)

Why Nick’s Coming Out Story Moved Me

There’s a reason why Nick and Charlie are one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ relationships in a YA TV show , and a big part of that is how they both handled Nick coming out. Both actors, Kit Connor, who plays Nick, and Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, gave their characters so much life and love, and their care for each other was apparent.

After Nick came out to his mom as bisexual in Season 1, the couple decided it was time to slowly come out to the kids at their school. However, Connor’s character was nervous, and he really struggled to do this during Season 2. What’s most notable about this story is both Charlie and their friends never pushed him to do something that made him uncomfortable. They gave him the space and time to come out on his own terms, and I can’t even begin to describe how valuable that is.

While it’s wholesome to think about Charlie and Nick’s future together , I think what’s even more important to consider is how well they treat each other, and how their relationship is driven by patience, kindness and empathy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why Isaac’s Realization That He Was Asexual Made Me So Emotional

While Charlie and Nick, and all their other friends, knew their sexuality and/or were working to accept it or had embraced it, Isaac was still trying to figure his out. As Season 2 progressed Tobie Donovan’s character had a little moment with a boy from his school, but he realized after they kissed that he didn’t want a romantic relationship with him. Slowly, his story progresses, and by the end of the season, our resident bookworm realizes he’s asexual.

Asexual representation is not often found in pop culture (the first asexual person I ever saw on TV was in Sex Education), and rarely is it clearly identified within a show. However, Isaac’s story shined a light on his journey to find and accept his identity, making it clear as day by the end of the season that he was part of the ace community and proud to be there.

Not only is his individual story crucial for people to see, but his friends’ reactions to his journey are also just as important. Isaac’s pals never outright asked him why he didn’t like kissing the boy, and when he got uncomfortable talking about it, they didn’t push him. In short: they were accepting of their friend, and met him where he was at.

These lessons, whether you identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community or are an ally, are vital and validating. Being able to see these characters support each other, and accept one another brought me an immense amount of joy. Also, knowing that this story is going to reach so many people made me feel even better.