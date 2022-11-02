Charles Barkley, Shaq And More Share Honest Thoughts On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Social Media Post
Much has been said about Kyrie Irving over the past several days.
Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a social media controversy as of late, which has become a major topic of discussion within the sports world. At the end of October, the Brooklyn Nets point guard tweeted out a post that included a link to an Amazon page marketing the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The production, which features anti-Semitic rhetoric, was also mentioned on Irving’s Instagram stories. Much of the public has weighed in on the matter and, now, veteran players like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have shared honest thoughts on the situation.
On Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving and the Nets played host to the Chicago Bulls and ultimately came up short against the team. Ahead of the game though, the co-hosts of TNT’s Inside the NBA all weighed in on the debate surrounding Irving. Newly resigned panelist Charles Barkley didn’t mince words when discussing what’s gone down. In his estimation, the NBA “dropped the ball” by not taking swift action against the all-star player:
Charles Barkley also clapped at the 30-year-old star’s reference to controversial political pundit Alex Jones’ take on alleged secret societies in the U.S. He also asserted to colleague Ernie Johnson that it was “too late” for the league to make a notable move, as he believes the issue should’ve been dealt with immediately. When Barkley’s typically jovial co-host Shaq weighed in on the matter, he stressed that he could only speak for the way he’d have handled things:
Kenny Smith also chimed in during Inside the NBA and provided some diplomatic thoughts. Smith stated that the public must take everything that the Nets star says at face value but gave him the benefit of the doubt when it came to whether or not he supports the views of the movie. Additionally, he shared an honest thought on the press conference:
As of this article’s publication, the NBA champion has yet to face disciplinary action from the NBA, though both Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai also released statements condemning the post. It’s fair to assume that the sports world will watch closely to see whether the league decides to address the issue in other ways.
Inside the NBA’s coverage kicks off on Tuesdays on TNT at 7 p.m. ET as part of the 2022 TV schedule.
