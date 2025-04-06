‘There’s A Chill That Goes Through The Halls’: One Thing Charles Barkley Does That Apparently Makes TNT Nervous, According To An Inside The NBA Alum

News
By published

I can understand this.

Charles Barkley during an episode of Inside The NBA
(Image credit: TNT)

Charles Barkley has garnered quite the reputation amid his decades-long broadcasting career. He can dish out thoughtful takes on the biggest developments in the world of professional sports, but he’s also known to be a bit of a loose cannon at times. “Sir Charles” is known to say wild things (both on and off camera), and his co-workers at TNT are surely aware of that. As Barkley continues to share his blunt opinions on Inside the NBA, it would seem his colleagues are concerned about something he does when he’s not on the air.

When he’s not on chopping it up with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and more on Inside, the “Chuckster” is known to participate in a few extracurricular activities. That includes paying visits to The Dan Patrick Show, where he regales the eponymous host with stories. Additionally, the former hall of famer also weighs in on some of the biggest topics of the day, and he doesn’t hold back at times. Adam Lefkoe just appeared on Patrick’s show, where he discussed the network’s thoughts on Chuck’s frequent visits to the show:

There’s a chill that goes through the halls of TNT when we get an alert that says, ‘Charles Barkley on The Dan Patrick Show today.’ And I just want to know, is this like The Manchurian Candidate? Do you have a little node in the back of his brain, where you get him to say anything? What have you done to this man? How have you controlled his brain?

Adam Lefkoe’s demeanor during the chat, which is on YouTube, seems to be somewhat jokey. However, I still get the sense that there are some at TNT that express true concern when they know the former Phoenix Sun is going to appear on the talk show. Such trepidation is understandable, considering the player-turned-broadcaster’s past appearances. When he’s been on the show, he’s discussed a wide range of topics, from his gambling habits to the details of his future with Inside the NBA. The contract talk and other business talk is probably what would concern the network the most.

When it comes to the reason for Charles Barkley’s apparent willingness to be so open with Dan Patrick, the host discussed that with Adam Lefkoe. Patrick explained that he conducted an interview with Barkley during his playing day and that they’ve been close ever since. Patrick went on to shed further light on the dynamics of his conversations with the Round Mound of Rebound:

It always feels like — like that’s our normal conversation. If I’m around Reggie Miller, that’d be a normal conversation. Around Charles, normal conversation. So all I try to do is bring normalcy to something that isn’t normal, and that’s an interview over Zoom, and Charles falls for it every time.

More on Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley talking in mid-conversation on Inside the NBA

(Image credit: NBA on TNT)

‘I Want To Talk About My Future’: Charles Barkley Opens Up About What He’s Planning For His TV Career Amid Inside The NBA Changes

Throughout 2024, Charles Barkley was particularly vocal about Inside the NBA, which seemed to be headed for cancellation. Said development was due to TNT’s parent company (Warner Bros Discovery) seemingly being outbid for the broadcast rights to the NBA. After that, Barkley publicly criticized his employers for not getting a deal done and, at one point, he even pulled a journalist into an elevator for an unauthorized interview to discuss the matter. Eventually, WBD and ESPN reached a licensing agreement for the show.

Chances are that Dan Patrick will continue to have conversations with good buddy Charles Barkley for the foreseeable future. With that, TNT will just have to watch closely as one of its brightest stars continues to speak his mind. The powers that be could, of course, impose some kind of rules but, as long as Barkley and Patrick’s chats don’t get too off the rails, I’d theorize that execs won’t have major issues. Plus, as Barkley himself said on air, after the ESPN deal, he’s “gotta go back to kissing ass.”

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Paul Rudd&#039;s Mike Hannigan holding up a &quot;Welcome To The World&quot; sign during Friends finale

‘Why Am I Here?’ Friends EPs Finally Answer Paul Rudd’s Questions About Why Mike Was Included In The Series Finale

Tom Selleck as Jesse Stone with a goatee, looking serious in front of a lake and some woods.

With Tom Selleck Possibly Returning As Jesse Stone, It's Time To Bring Back Another Character From The Same Author
SZA and Keke Palmer looking towards camera in One of Them Days.

After Seeing One Of Them Days, There's One Side Character I Think Would Be Perfect For A Spinoff Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Paul Rudd&#039;s Mike Hannigan holding up a &quot;Welcome To The World&quot; sign during Friends finale
‘Why Am I Here?’ Friends EPs Finally Answer Paul Rudd’s Questions About Why Mike Was Included In The Series Finale
From left to right: Kyle Allen in The Life List looking serious and Rachel Zegler almost smiling in West Side Story.
The Life List’s Kyle Allen Is Baffled By His Rom-Com’s Success On Netflix, And Rachel Zegler Had An A+ Response About Why It’s Such A Hit
Hub Halloran shirtless and covered in blood, looking into a mirror in The Bondsman
Kevin Bacon’s Death In Friday The 13th Remains Iconic, And He Talked To Us About How The Low-Budget Effect Compares To The Gore In His New Amazon Show
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch
While Sunrise Of The Reaping Moves Forward On The Big Screen, Suzanne Collins Admits The Haymitch Story Was Almost Entirely Different
Noah Wyle&#039;s Dr. Robby in sunglasses with earbuds in on The Pitt
Noah Wyle Had No Intention Of Doing Another Medical Drama After ER, But He Explained Why The Pitt Sucked Him Back In
Rob Delaney looking down at Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.
‘I've Said Some Crazy Stuff During Orgasms.' I Asked The Dying For Sex Team About Wild Things They've Said For Love (And Their Answers Didn't Disappoint)
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.
Talk To Me Director Explains Why Its Horror Sequel Is Taking So Long, And I’m So Bummed
Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune
Ryan Seacrest Took A Surprisingly Hard Fall On The Wheel Of Fortune Set, But I'd Like To Buy Him An A+ For Jumping Right Back Up
Jack Black and Tanner from Love On The Spectrum looking at each other and smiling on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jack Black Surprised A Love On The Spectrum Star, And Both Of Their Reactions Made My Day
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.
Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher