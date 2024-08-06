Oopsie, Charles Barkley Is Walking Back On Those Comments About Retiring After TNT Loses Inside The NBA

Charles Barkley has long been a staple of sports broadcasting, as the outspoken former basketball player has been informing and entertaining audiences for years now. So, understandably, there was a serious outcry when Barkley revealed his plans to retire from the TV business in 2025. The ex-Phoenix Sun’s comments coincided with the reported cancellation of Inside the NBA – the show he famously co-hosts – due to TNT losing the broadcast rights to the eponymous league. But, now, in a surprising turn of events, Barkley is walking back his statements on retiring.

The Round Mound of Rebound has apparently now decided to remain with TNT Sports, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, even after Inside the NBA’s run ends after the 2024-2025 season. This development comes less than two months after he announced on air that he would hang up his microphone after over two decades of TV work. Sir Charles shared a statement on the matter, which was obtained by Variety and, by the sounds of it, he’s incredibly committed to remaining with his longtime employers:

I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me. I have to say … I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.

With Charles Barkley now holding onto the gig he's held since 2000, some may be wondering what he’ll be doing in the years to come, especially if the NBA and WBD do not maintain their relationship. Well, as the trade notes, there are other ways in which he can contribute. One of the biggest areas for him to get involved would be Turner’s annual coverage of NCAA March Madness, which he’s a part of already. TNT also covers Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and celebrity golf games. (That third category of events feels like a perfect fit for the former Philadelphia 76er, who enjoys a good game of golf.)

The Internet was flooded with tearful reactions after the former rebounding leader confirmed that he was ready to retire due to his age and other factors. A number of other notable individuals commented as well, including the Alabama native’s longtime co-host, Kenny Smith. When Smith weighed in, he revealed that his colleague did not inform him of his choice before making his announcement. Someone else who shared a take was Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, who discussed his occasional rivalry with the former Houston Rocket.

Apart from the longtime Inside star’s decision, there’s still the matter of what lies ahead for the show he’s long anchored. It was reported in late July that Warner Bros. Discovery managed to match an offer that was made for the NBA’s broadcast rights, which was made by Amazon Prime Video. However, the league later released a statement, saying that the offer had not been matched. WBD responded, declaring that it did match the streamer’s offer and, now, Warners is taking legal action against the NBA. Charles Barkley also ripped the league for its decision, opining that it chose “money over the fans.”

While it may still be tough for fans to fathom that Inside the NBA will come to an end, Charles Barkley’s decision to remain with TNT Sports should provide them with some comfort. This is a cool prospect and one that one could add on to the silver lining viewers already saw, which was the prospect of a wild send-off season for Inside. I can’t speak for others, I’m personally interested in seeing what Barkley and co. manage to cook up in the years ahead.