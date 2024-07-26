'Money Over The Fans:' Charles Barkley Rips NBA In Statement After League Officially Chooses Amazon Over TNT
Charles Barkley did not hold back.
After weeks and weeks of drama surrounding Inside the NBA and its cancellation, Charles Barkley has released a statement about the NBA’s choice of Amazon over TNT, and he did not hold back.
Earlier this month, Barkley announced he would retire after Inside the NBA ends. Then, yesterday, it was announced that the league had signed a deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon for media rights. They left TNT out of the equation, and the basketball legend did not hold back in criticizing it, as he posted on Instagram (via Bleacher Report):
Charles Barkley, legendary TNT Inside the NBA Analyst, releases statement pic.twitter.com/oP3depz9xdJuly 26, 2024
As you can read in full above, Barkley is deeply upset about this choice, as he stated that “clearly the NBA has wanted to break up” with the network “from the beginning.” He noted that he’s unsure if TNT “ever had a chance” of being part of this deal, and he didn’t pull his punches while expressing his thoughts on this latest business deal. Here’s one of the primary points he made:
He went on to say that “it’s a sad day” when the people making these decisions “choose money over the fans.”
Charles Barkley ended his statement by thanking the fans for the time he’s spent commentating on the NBA, and he thanked the league too. He then closed out his post by looking forward to the 2024 TV schedule, saying:
Notably, Barkley also signed off with his name and “TNT Inside the NBA Analyst.”
