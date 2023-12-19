Charles Melton Explains Why Riverdale Was His 'Julliard,' And I Totally Get It

Charles Melton is well on his way to becoming a household name. He gave a critically acclaimed performance in May December, which is part of Netflix's 2023 movie schedule , and he could become an awards season favorite. But before co-starring in the Todd Haynes-helmed movie with Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, Melton was mostly known for being a cast member on The CW's Riverdale. Now, amid the flurry of acclaim he's receiving, he's referred to the teen drama as his “Juilliard” and I totally understand why.

As part of the cast of Riverdale , the 32-year-old rising star played Reggie Mantle for six of the show's seven seasons. After replacing Ross Butler in the role, Charles Melton recurred as the charming football jock before becoming a series regular in the third season and beyond. Now that the show has aired its emotional series finale, Melton now has the chance to spread his wings and try new things. Still, he sure doesn't mind shouting out his CW roots, based on the fact that he told i-D the show was “Juilliard” for him. He spoke about just why it's so "bittersweet" for him to be leaving the soap opera after all this time:

Obviously it frees up more time for projects like May December, but I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic. Riverdale truly was my Juilliard – I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that. We just had our final season, so you know, it’s… It’s bittersweet. But I’m so happy it brought joy to so many people.

It’s true that an actor has to start somewhere. Interestingly, lot of stars who started in teen-centric productions and ended up starring in award-winning films later. For example, High School Musical icon Zac Efron received his Hollywood star last week and is in the critically acclaimed wrestling film The Iron Claw. There’s also former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon star Austin Butler, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the titular character in Elvis.

It's not easy working on a TV show, particularly a soap, as there are long hours and dialogue-heavy scenes can make production tough. And in the case of Riverdale, the material can be over-the-top and extremely cheesy. But all of that work can certainly help an actor learn invaluable skills, so the Bad Boys for Life alum's sentiments on the teen series are truly understandable to me.

More on Riverdale (Image credit: Michael Courtney/The CW) Riverdale Fans Have The Best Barchie Theory After The Series Finale, And I Want To Believe

When May December had its Cannes Film Festival premiere in May, buzz swirled around the performer. As The Sun Is Also a Star actor only had a few projects under his belt prior, I honestly didn’t expect him to stand out more than Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Yet, after watching the movie myself, I understand why.

In the new Netflix release , Charles Melton plays a complex role, that of a family man struggling with his emotions towards his highly debated marriage to an older woman (who he became involved with as a minor). Those feelings come to a head when a method actress enters their lives in order to prep for a role. Melton introduces us to a character practically frozen in time due to getting married and having kids with a much older woman while he was a teenager.

The talented actor told i-D that he didn’t know what direction his life would take after Riverdale. But I'd say that so far, his next chapter is off to a promising start. It's so understandble why Charles Melton's performance in the film has been praised and earned him a Golden Globe nomination. I have a strong feeling we’ll be seeing his name as part of the 96th Academy Awards nominees soon. If Melton keeps giving a performance best like in Todd Haynes' film, he could be on the verge of becoming a true Hollywood A-lister. And it's great to know that he contributes much of his work ethic and willingness to take chances to sometimes over-the-top CW show.