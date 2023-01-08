Check Out Faith Hill's A+ Video Of Husband Tim McGraw Joyfully Jamming Out To Olivia Rodrigo

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been a power country couple for over over two decades and they are clearly staying strong after all this time. Last year, the pair starred together in Yellowstone prequel 1883 and celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, and they are now empty nesters, given their youngest daughter recently left home after graduating from high school in 2020. Even so, apparently they’ve caught on to the Olivia Rodrigo wave given Hill’s most recent post of her husband.

Faith Hill took to Instagram this week to share a “rare look” at her husband, Tim McGraw, while he was jamming out to Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “good 4 u” in the backseat of a car. Check it out:

Hill said in the caption that McGraw’s fun moves are something that usually she and their daughters get to see. The singer and actress then said she shared the video because it is “the best way to enter into 2023” before inspiring followers to “dance everyday” and “maybe steal some of Tim’s moves.” She spoke to the power of dancing, which “brings joy, laughter and the insatiable need for all of us to be present.” What a great message as we all open a new chapter in our lives!

Tim McGraw’s moves are obviously amazing. The country star was really letting the music take him on a journey there as Hill can be heard laughing in the background. Olivia Rodrigo’s song is an angsty hit that spent 28 weeks in the top 10 following its summer 2021 release. It was one of the singles off of Rodrigo’s debut album ahead of the singer winning Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “drivers license”) in 2022.

McGraw and Faith Hill met back in 1994 while each of them were early in their country music careers before touring together in 1996 and McGraw proposing to her onstage. The couple have three daughters together and have often collaborated on more tours, numerous duets and most recently their small screen debut in 1883, which is available to stream with an Paramount Plus subscription .

In the Yellowstone prequel series, Hill and McGraw played husband and wife in the post-Civil War generation of the Dutton family as they make a trek from Tennessee to Montana to establish the ranch on the series. The heartbreaking 1883 finale aired back in February and is not expected to return .