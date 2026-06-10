Sydney Sweeney Finally Got Asked About Euphoria’s OnlyFans Controversy: ‘Would I Personally Make These Decisions?’

Sam Levinson's Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, especially during its third and final season in the air. In addition to the controversial Season 3 finale, there's been a ton of discourse online about Sydney Sweeney's Cassie being an OnlyFans content creator. And someone has finally asked the actress about what she thought about her final appearances on the show (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription).

There has been a ton of discourse about how Euphoria represented OnlyFans, as well as the nude scenes required of Sydney Sweeney to bring this story to life. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress was asked her perspective on Cassie's story, and she responded with:

From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved. She has a need to be validated by other people. She doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her. So I understand how Sam got her to where she was in Season 3. I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn’t small.

Honestly, this is a pretty smart perspective. Cassie's need to validation and unhappy relationship with Nate Jacobs was established in the first two seasons of Euphoria, so the breadcrumbs were there for Sweeney's character to join OnlyFans. In addition to getting the attention she so craved, the website also provided a big financial incentive... especially when she was trying to pay for her dream wedding.

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Sydney Sweeney has done a ton of nudity and sexual scenes throughout her three seasons on Euphoria, resulting in plenty of online discourse. Some fans took umbrage with the way her body was displayed on the show, but the actress doesn't seem to share the same feelings. She was asked about her nude scenes in the same interview, responding with:

He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFans scenes, and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all. He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, ‘Look, I’m playing a character.’ Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not. But I’m an actor and that’s my job and this is Cassie’s life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played is to bring Sam’s vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible

While some folks online felt bad for Sydney Sweeney, it's clear that she doesn't share that sentiment. She's merely an actor doing a job, one who felt that nudity was essential to telling Cassie's OnlyFans story during Season 3 of Euphoria.

I have to wonder if Sweeney's comments will help quiet the discourse surrounding her role in Season 3, particularly the nudity. The third and final season is now complete, and fans are still recovering from its twist and turns.

Euphoria's last season is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Sweeney has become an A-lister throughout its run on TV, so her career could seemingly go anywhere now.