Sydney Sweeney Finally Got Asked About Euphoria’s OnlyFans Controversy: ‘Would I Personally Make These Decisions?’
There's been a ton of chatter about Cassie in Season 3.
Sam Levinson's Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, especially during its third and final season in the air. In addition to the controversial Season 3 finale, there's been a ton of discourse online about Sydney Sweeney's Cassie being an OnlyFans content creator. And someone has finally asked the actress about what she thought about her final appearances on the show (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription).
There has been a ton of discourse about how Euphoria represented OnlyFans, as well as the nude scenes required of Sydney Sweeney to bring this story to life. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress was asked her perspective on Cassie's story, and she responded with:
Honestly, this is a pretty smart perspective. Cassie's need to validation and unhappy relationship with Nate Jacobs was established in the first two seasons of Euphoria, so the breadcrumbs were there for Sweeney's character to join OnlyFans. In addition to getting the attention she so craved, the website also provided a big financial incentive... especially when she was trying to pay for her dream wedding.
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Sydney Sweeney has done a ton of nudity and sexual scenes throughout her three seasons on Euphoria, resulting in plenty of online discourse. Some fans took umbrage with the way her body was displayed on the show, but the actress doesn't seem to share the same feelings. She was asked about her nude scenes in the same interview, responding with:
While some folks online felt bad for Sydney Sweeney, it's clear that she doesn't share that sentiment. She's merely an actor doing a job, one who felt that nudity was essential to telling Cassie's OnlyFans story during Season 3 of Euphoria.
I have to wonder if Sweeney's comments will help quiet the discourse surrounding her role in Season 3, particularly the nudity. The third and final season is now complete, and fans are still recovering from its twist and turns.
Euphoria's last season is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Sweeney has become an A-lister throughout its run on TV, so her career could seemingly go anywhere now.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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