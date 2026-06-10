I'm All For Wyatt Russell's Advice For How To Watch Avengers: Doomsday After 'Seven Years Of Buildup'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is obviously a powerful force in the entertainment industry, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for the next Avengers title, with Doomsday being the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming down the line. And I loved actor Wyatt Russell's perspective about how folks should go into theaters for that blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, leading to countless fan theories and questions about what might go own in The Russo Brothers' movie. Russell is part of the Doomsday cast list, and spoke to ScreenRant about all the hype that surrounding the mysterious movie. In his words:

I hope that people can go to see that movie and just throw away these predispositions from talking about it online. Seven years of buildup is a long time. And like, just go have fun, dude. I know you've been talking to the same guy online for 10 years about what's wrong about this character or what's bad about that. Just go enjoy it and forget about the nine years of talking about it. It's really not the way a movie's supposed to be enjoyed, and you're just setting yourself up for failure if you do it that way.

Honestly, I love this take. While fans have been obsessed with what is or is not going to go down in Doomsday, Russell hopes that all the discourse doesn't put fans in the weeds. Instead he wants moviegoers to just enjoy the wild ride that The Russo Brothers and company have worked on. I'm definitely going to try and keep it simple when I see the blockbuster this December.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Marvel fans are known for being super passionate, which is likely why the MCU has had such continued success over nearly two decades. But the expectations and chatter online can sometime stop folks from just enjoying each new project. And the stakes are especially high for a crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU, including Wyatt Russell's tenure as U.S. Agent. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Part of the reason why the anticipation for the movie is so high is because we know so little about what it'll contain. Marvel released a few very short Doomsday clips, but we haven't gotten a trailer or much information. Obviously Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be the main antagonist, but we haven't been given many details about the actual story.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Despite loving Russell's advice, I have to admit I'm hoping for a full trailer arrives sooner rather than later.