Another Mysterio Family Member Is Coming To WWE, And I Cannot Wait
Will they be more like Rey or Dom?
At this point, the Mysterio family has a solid presence within the world of professional wrestling and, now, it looks like that's going to expand. Rey's daughter may be the next member of the brood to join the WWE. The news comes from the masked legend himself, as he revealed that Aalyah Mysterio is now working out at the WWE Performance Center to become a professional wrestler, which makes me excited
Rey was recently a guest on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, where he broke the news that we may soon have another Mysterio to hiss at while they're in the ring. Right now, it doesn't seem like Aalyah will be making her main roster debut during the 2026 TV schedule, but she's committed to training, based on the sentiments shared by her famous father:
The luchador, who's feuded with his own son in recent years, may now have some backup or an added enemy depending on which direction Aalyah goes. She may have less of an ax to grind with her dad, given he never had to have a paternity match with her custody on the line.
WrestleMania 41 served as the backdrop for that aforementioned event and, while Aalyah seemed committed, Rey didn't want her going all-in until she completed her schooling. She graduated from the University of California San Diego last July with a degree in Human Biology, and she presented her diploma to her father. Rey continued the story below:
I'm excited to see what becomes of Aalyah in the WWE, as the children of wrestling legends have performed to mixed results in the wrestling business. Some of the WWE's biggest names like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair are kids of pro wrestlers who've found immense success in the wrestling profession.
Nothing is guaranteed in this business, of course. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, joined NXT as Ava Raine and ended up exiting before ever making a splash on the main roster. Other notable examples include Richie Steamboat, Noelle Foley, and David Flair, just to name a few.
If Aalyah makes her debut in NXT, I wonder if she'll go for the luchador persona or something more like Dominik's look. The WWE has struggled with luchadors in the past, though I think Penta's immense popularity and other notables like Axiom and Dragon Lee now may be the time to add another.
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Then again, Judgment Day is always looking for new members. Depending on how quickly Aalyah is progressing, she could always join the faction and have the perfect mentors in Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Not to mention her older brother is there so, provided she doesn't have a chip on her shoulder about getting help from family, it'd be a perfect fit!
For now, we'll just keep an ear out for how Aalyah is doing at the WWE Performance Center and, if she is getting close to a TV debut sometime in the near future. I'm hoping the answer is yes, considering her dad just put the spotlight on her during a podcast, but we'll see!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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