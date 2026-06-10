Another Mysterio Family Member Is Coming To WWE, And I Cannot Wait

At this point, the Mysterio family has a solid presence within the world of professional wrestling and, now, it looks like that's going to expand. Rey's daughter may be the next member of the brood to join the WWE. The news comes from the masked legend himself, as he revealed that Aalyah Mysterio is now working out at the WWE Performance Center to become a professional wrestler, which makes me excited

Rey was recently a guest on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, where he broke the news that we may soon have another Mysterio to hiss at while they're in the ring. Right now, it doesn't seem like Aalyah will be making her main roster debut during the 2026 TV schedule, but she's committed to training, based on the sentiments shared by her famous father:

We’ve been going back and forth trying to see if Aalyah was motivated enough to go up to the PC and dedicate some time to training, like full-time. She tried it out one time with me last October, she loved it, she just jumped in the ring once. I said, ‘Ok, lets try and set you up to go up there for about two weeks, see if you can wake up every day and do this Monday through Friday, weekends off, and then back again Monday through Friday. She did two weeks and she really loved it.

The luchador, who's feuded with his own son in recent years, may now have some backup or an added enemy depending on which direction Aalyah goes. She may have less of an ax to grind with her dad, given he never had to have a paternity match with her custody on the line.

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WrestleMania 41 served as the backdrop for that aforementioned event and, while Aalyah seemed committed, Rey didn't want her going all-in until she completed her schooling. She graduated from the University of California San Diego last July with a degree in Human Biology, and she presented her diploma to her father. Rey continued the story below:

She graduated in July of last year… Showed me her diploma, goes, ‘Ok, I’m ready.’ Took her up in October of last year, she loved it, sent her again this year, February for two weeks, she loved it, and now we are in May, end of May and she’s getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC.

I'm excited to see what becomes of Aalyah in the WWE, as the children of wrestling legends have performed to mixed results in the wrestling business. Some of the WWE's biggest names like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair are kids of pro wrestlers who've found immense success in the wrestling profession.

Nothing is guaranteed in this business, of course. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, joined NXT as Ava Raine and ended up exiting before ever making a splash on the main roster. Other notable examples include Richie Steamboat, Noelle Foley, and David Flair, just to name a few.

If Aalyah makes her debut in NXT, I wonder if she'll go for the luchador persona or something more like Dominik's look. The WWE has struggled with luchadors in the past, though I think Penta's immense popularity and other notables like Axiom and Dragon Lee now may be the time to add another.

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Then again, Judgment Day is always looking for new members. Depending on how quickly Aalyah is progressing, she could always join the faction and have the perfect mentors in Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Not to mention her older brother is there so, provided she doesn't have a chip on her shoulder about getting help from family, it'd be a perfect fit!

For now, we'll just keep an ear out for how Aalyah is doing at the WWE Performance Center and, if she is getting close to a TV debut sometime in the near future. I'm hoping the answer is yes, considering her dad just put the spotlight on her during a podcast, but we'll see!