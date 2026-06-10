Big Brother Season 28 May Have Returning Players, But There Are Two Legends We Can Seemingly Rule Out

Big Brother Season 28 is less than a month away, and amidst widespread rumors that it'll be a season featuring returning Houseguests, it looks like we can rule two out. With the CBS reality series primed for its return to the 2026 TV schedule on July 9th, it seems more likely than not that we won't be seeing Season 23's Tiffany Mitchell or BB10 winner Dan Gheesling in the mix.

While Big Brother fans tune into the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, they'll also need to keep an eye out for Mitchell and Gheesling on NBC's Destination X. EW reports the series is back for Season 2, and they're part of the next cast of reality TV stars that will travel the world and compete in challenges for a chance at $250,000. It's not as much as a Big Brother winner makes, but given the timing, I'm not sure that's an issue for them anyway.

(Image credit: CBS/John P. Filo)

Why Tiffany And Dan's Involvement In Destination X Would Presumably Kill Them Showing Up In Big Brother Season 28

While we don't know when Destination X Season 2 started filming, word was out the crew was filming in Prague around May 18th (via PragueReporter.com. Provided the reality series films like its UK counterpart, it takes a little over a month to film a full season, per Yahoo. A month from that date, Tiffany Mitchell and Dan Gheesling would have to basically get home from filming just to jump into sequester for Big Brother Season 28.

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It's also worth noting that Big Brother doesn't like its Houseguests appearing on its show while appearing on other reality shows. A would-be Houseguest, Marvin Achi, was going to be in Season 24, but was replaced last minute after a previously recorded appearance of him on America's Got Talent aired on NBC (via Reality Blurred). Given that Season 2 of Destination X isn't airing until 2027, I'm not confident this would be an issue, but the announcement alone could be a factor in neither getting invited.

While I doubt most Big Brother fans assumed two-time player Dan Gheesling would play the game a third time, it's no secret that Tiffany Mitchell has been traveling the reality television circuit and has openly talked about playing again. It'd be a shame if she isn't a part of the first major comeback of former Houseguests returning to Big Brother, though we have no guarantee she's not, or even that there will be returning Houseguests.

We're Still Waiting On Confirmation Big Brother Season 28 Will Feature Returnees

Big Brother has yet to confirm that Season 28 will feature returning Houseguests, but fans have latched onto clues that point to that conclusion. Julie Chen seemingly dropped a hint about it on social media, and the press release excluded the phrase "all-new Houseguests" despite specifically pointing it out in previous season press releases.

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The rumor has Big Brother fans tracking the movements of all former Houseguests and trying to figure out the list of returnees before it's officially revealed. At this point, there's going to be some disappointed people if there aren't returning Houseguests this season, so I hope the CBS reality series has that factored into its plans.

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In the meantime, it's exciting that Big Brother stars continue to populate the casts of other reality shows. I'll be rooting for Tiffany Mitchell and Dan Gheesling on Destination X, and seeing if they can put the same skills they're known for in BB and The Traitors to work in this show.

As mentioned, Big Brother is back on CBS beginning July 9th with a 90-minute premiere. I always love speculating on the series, but soon I'm going to need some confirmed news to keep me from losing my mind as we inch closer to Season 28.