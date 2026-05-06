Dutton Ranch Is Dealing With A Big BTS Change, And Quotes About How Taylor Sheridan 'Won't Compromise' Are Running Around

As Yellowstone enters a new era with two sequel series, Taylor Sheridan is taking a step back. That’s because Kayce’s show, Marshals , was created by Spencer Hudnut (who is also the showrunner), while Rip and Beth’s spinoff, Dutton Ranch, was created and run by Chad Feehan. However, Feehan is no longer with the show, and as that development has made headlines, so have some old comments of Sheridan’s regarding why he “won’t compromise.”

Dutton Ranch Lost Its Showrunner Right Before The Premiere

Three weeks before Dutton Ranch’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule , news broke (via Variety ) that showrunner Chad Feehan will not return to the series if it gets renewed. Considering the track record Taylor Sheridan’s shows have, as well as the success of the other current Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals, it will be shocking if Rip and Beth’s series only gets one season.

According to the outlet, a Puck report claimed that the spinoff's stars, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, as well as 101 Studios boss David Glasser, were not pleased with how the former showrunner was dealing with the production.

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This is, notably, not the first time a series connected to Taylor Sheridan has faced major behind-the-scenes shakeups. So, with that in mind, some old quotes of his have resurfaced.

Old Quotes From Taylor Sheridan About Why He ‘Won’t Compromise’ Have Resurfaced

Amid all this, some old comments from Sheridan about why he “won’t compromise” have cropped back up, via Us Weekly . Back in 2023, he did an interview with THR about his work, and there is a section devoted to why he doesn’t do writers' rooms or compromise on certain parts of his work. He said during the early days of his television universe, the plan was for him to “write, cast and direct the pilots,” and then someone else would take over, but “that plan failed.” He went on to explain why writers' rooms didn’t work on shows like Tulsa King and Lioness:

My stories have a very simple plot that is driven by the characters as opposed to characters driven by a plot — the antithesis of the way television is normally modeled. I’m really interested in the dirty of the relationships in literally every scene. But when you hire a room that may not be motivated by those same qualities — and a writer always wants to take ownership of something they’re writing — and I give this directive and they’re not feeling it, then they’re going to come up with their own qualities. So for me, writers rooms, they haven’t worked.

At the time, Tulsa King’s showrunner Terence Winter left, but he returned as the show’s head writer while Sheridan didn’t hire a showrunner for Season 2. Then, Dave Erickson was brought on to run Season 3. However, due to reported friction between him and the project’s star, Sylvester Stallone, he stepped down, and the series has gone into Season 4 without a showrunner . Instead, an executive in charge of production from 101 Studios is overseeing it.

Meanwhile, Sheridan started writing Lioness himself.

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So, when it comes to why Sheridan feels the need to do a lot of the work himself, he said:

I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising. When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising.

Now, is this what led to issues on Dutton Ranch? The answer is not clear. As I mentioned, it’s been reported that Feehan will not return because there was allegedly friction between him and the show’s leads. It was also alleged that Sheridan and his producing partner, Glasser, weren’t happy with how the production was being run.