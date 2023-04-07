Chicago P.D. May Have Dropped The First Big Clues About Season 10's Finale, And It's Bad News For Ruzek

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago P.D. Season 10, called “You Only Die Twice.”

In the wake of the Burzek romance heating up in the previous episode of Chicago P.D., Ruzek faced some cold, hard truths in “You Only Die Twice” on April 5. The afterglow could only last so long before he had to go back undercover to keep trying to get dirt on Richard Beck, via daughter Samantha and whatever connections he can make through her. His position became even more precarious in “You Only Die Twice” when he was tasked with killing a man. He ultimately proved himself enough to Beck to learn about the big plan… and it doesn’t bode well for him in the Season 10 finale.

Ruzek managed to avoid shooting the man in cold blood while also convincing Samantha that he’d committed the hit, although the man died anyway when he killed himself rather than be forced to either go to prison or flip on Richard Beck. The undercover officer also did some fast thinking to explain away why he was digging for a murder weapon when he wasn’t even supposed to be there. Seemingly doing the hit and then disposing of the evidence proved his loyalty to Beck in a way that uncovered when exactly a lot of very bad things could happen in Chicago: May 28.

Now, as a One Chicago fan, I immediately checked the calendar to see if May 28 is a Wednesday, to see if the Season 10 finale would fall on the same date as whatever is going to go down with Beck and his people. May 28 is actually a Sunday, which tanked that theory, but what Beck told Ruzek indicates that something big enough is on the way that could only be saved for a finale event. Beck said:

It’ll begin in three weeks, on May 28. Supplies will be in place by then. Multiple targets, many casualties. Our message will be sent loud and clear. You’re gonna be in charge… [of] deliveries. You’ll know on the day. No more for now. Your time is coming, Adam. You done good. I’m proud. But in the meantime, you have to keep Samantha on the path. She’s losing faith. I can tell. Callum is confused. You’ll have to remind her of the truth. We are making a better world.

Remember when the big problem with Richrd Beck seemed to be more drug-related than anything else? Those were apparently the good old days, when it comes to the danger that Ruzek is currently in! Given that Beck has been going all-in on grooming his grandson and more bodies were dropping this week as part of his ideology, it seems very safe to say that something truly awful is on the way, and Beck didn’t give Ruzek enough hard details for Intelligence to move on him before May 28.

And as per usual , I get nervous when things are going too well for the Burzek pairing when a finale is approaching. Makayla even called Ruzek “Dad” for the first time this week, and he and Burgess seem happy after making the leap back into romance. That happiness on the home front made it all the more chilling when Samantha revealed that she’d followed Ruzek, and was frighteningly close to seeing Makayla ( as I’ve feared ).

Given the current state of Upstead and Atwater never seeming to catch a break domestically (unless his uneasy breakthrough with his dad counts), Burzek has been the greatest source of solid relationship storylines in Season 10. How am I supposed to not worry about them under these circumstances, when this is Chicago P.D.?

Interestingly, Beck’s mention of “it” beginning in three weeks proves that Chicago P.D. is currently a few weeks ahead of the real world calendar, as “You Only Die Twice” aired on April 5. The show is going on a mini hiatus until returning on May 3, however, so the real-life calendar should more or less catch up to P.D.’s by the time the break is over, and that timing definitely suggests that Season 10 is saving the Beck showdown for the finale. Based on the promo, however, the focus is about the shift over to Atwater: