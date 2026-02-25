How To Watch Survivor 50 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor season 50 Online

Watch Survivor 50: Preview

Survivor returns for its landmark 50th season, with host Jeff Probst marking 50 seasons as veteran players battle for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

The format remains the same: contestants compete in tribes, the losing team faces Tribal Council, and one player is voted out. But strategy and social gameplay are just as important as physical strength, with blindsides and alliances shaping the game.

Season 50 features an all-star cast, including season 49 winner Savannah Louie, five-time player Cirie Fields, and returning favorites Ben Wade, Ozzy Lusth, and Colby Donaldson. Recent standouts Rizo Velovic and season 48 winner Kyle Fraser also head to Fiji.

In a twist, fans helped shape the season — voting on elements like tribe changes, advantages, and even when the winner is revealed — promising one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.

Watch Survivor 50 for $1

U.S. viewers are in luck — there’s a savvy way to get Paramount+ for just $1.

Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re tuning in for Survivor 50, Paramount+ is the one you’ll want.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can still access the deal while abroad by using NordVPN — see below for more details.

How to watch Survivor 50 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Survivor just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Survivor 50 on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Survivor 50 online in the US

US viewers can watch Survivor on CBS, with the season 50 premiere set for 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 25.

If you don’t have the linear CBS channel, you can watch Survivor online with a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

To watch Survivor live, you’ll want to opt for the Paramount Plus Premium plan. That’s $13.99 a month or $139.99 per year.

Vacationing or working overseas? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States.

How to watch Survivor 50 online free in Canada

In Canada, Survivor goes out on Global TV with season 50 episodes arriving on the same schedule as the US.

You can stream episodes live and on demand (for a limited time) free online via the Global TV website and app.

Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which costs CA$12.99/month.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and as you would back home.

How to watch Survivor 50 online in Australia

While Survivor has previously streamed for free in Australia, season 50 will be exclusive to Stan, with episodes landing weekly, starting Thursday, February 26.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier

American in Oz? You could subscribe to a VPN to to stream the show just as you would Stateside.

Can I watch Survivor 50 in the UK?

The US iteration of Survivor doesn't air in the UK, but Brits can catch the sole season of the homegrown version for free on BBC iPlayer.

Overseas viewer travelling in the UK? Download a VPN to access your usual stream.

Survivor's 50th season will premiere on Wednesday, February 25 in North America and Thursday, February 26 in Australia. Episodes continue weekly.

Survivor 50 Episode Schedule

There's no word yet on how many episodes will comprise Survivor 50, but we'd expect between 10-13. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Epic Party" — Wednesday, February 25

Episode 2: "Therapy Carousel" — Wednesday, March 4

Episode 3: "Did You Vote For a Swap?" — Wednesday, March 11

Survivor 50 Trailer

Survivor 50 Contestants

Angelina Keeley – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Aubry Bracco – Kaôh Rōng (season 32), Game Changers (season 34) and Edge of Extinction (season 38)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade – Tocantins (season 18), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20), South Pacific (season 23)

Charlie Davis – Survivor 46

Chrissy Hofbeck – Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (season 35)

Christian Hubicki – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Cirie Fields – Exile Island (season 12), Micronesia (season 16), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20) and Game Changers (season 34)

Colby Donaldson – Australia (season two), All-Stars (season eight), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20)

Dee Valladares – Survivor 45

Emily Flippen – Survivor 45

Genevieve Mushaluk – Survivor 47

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty – Borneo (season one) and All-Stars (season eight)

Jonathan Young – Survivor 42

Joseph “Joe” Hunter – Survivor 48

Kamilla Karthigesu – Survivor 48

Kyle Fraser – Survivor 48

Mike White – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Ozzy Lusth – Cook Islands (season 13), Micronesia (season 16), South Pacific (season 23) and Game Changers (season 34)

Q Burdette – Survivor 46

Rick Devens – Edge of Extinction (season 38)

Rizo Velovic – Survivor 49

Savannah Louie – Survivor 49

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick – Palau (season 10), Guatemala (season 11), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20)

Tiffany Ervin – Survivor 46

Where is Survivor 50 filmed? Survivor 50 was filmed on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the home of the US iteration of the show.