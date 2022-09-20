Chris Redd Shares Sweet Statement After Announcing He's Following In Kate McKinnon's Footsteps And Exiting SNL

The winds of change have been blowing mighty hard at Saturday Night Live over the past several months. Since the NBC staple closed out its 47th season in May, it’s experienced a slew of major cast member exits. The mass exodus began in earnest when it was reported that Pete Davidson was leaving and others like Kate McKinnon soon followed suit. Additional cast departures were revealed earlier this month and, now, it’s been revealed that SNL vet Chris Redd is also leaving the series. And with that, he shared a sweet message.

I’m not sure just how many people saw Chris Redd’s departure coming, especially since he was only on the show for five seasons. However, all good things must come to an end, I suppose. In a statement shared with Deadline , Redd fondly reflected on his time at SNL and expressed his thanks to those who made the opportunity possible:

Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.

Chris Redd may not have been with the show as long as stars like Kate McKinnon or Kenan Thompson, but he did manage to make a significant impact. During his tenure, the star became known for his celebrity impressions of notable public figures like Kanye West and U.S. Senator Cory Booker. But one of his greatest performances was arguably his turn as New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Check out the sketch below to see Redd’s swag-infused take on the politician:

The comic’s A+ impersonations will certainly be missed as will those from the other stars who’ve recently left the show. Aside from Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, it was also reported months ago that veteran cast members Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were also leaving. And just a few weeks ago, three more SNL stars – Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari – were confirmed to be making their exits as well.

Saturday Night Live creator and EP Lorne Michaels has addressed the various cast changes that have taken place. Michaels spoke to the press after the show’s latest Emmy win for Variety Sketch Series and referred to Season 48 as a “transition year.” He also confirmed that at least four new cast members would be joining the show. A few days ago, those four newcomers were revealed to be Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Molly Kearney, who makes history as the show’s first non-binary performer.

It’s like the old saying goes, “Out with the old, and in with the new.” While these changes may seem jarring on the surface, keep in mind that this isn’t the first time SNL has experienced such a big transition. It’s still going to be weird not seeing Chris Redd and the others at 30 Rock, though perhaps his love for the cast and crew might draw him back for a guest spot or two.