Chuck Lorre Made The Big Bang Theory Boys Put Their 'Shirts Back On' During Brisket Scene (But It Was Actually A Compliment)

The Big Bang Theory was a show about science nerds, and apparently, maintaining that illusion was occasionally tough. Kunal Nayyar confirmed as much in a recent interview, in which he shared a hilarious story that makes me want to revisit "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" with my HBO Max subscription.

As fans wait for the latest adventure in the TBBT world, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, to hit the 2026 TV schedule, Nayyar appeared on The Big Bang Theory podcast to talk about his memories of the show. In doing that, he brought up a time in which they removed their shirts to eat brisket and ended up needing to be changed. As far as why, creator Chuck Lorre informed them they were "too fit" to look like nerds:

Our shirts were off, and we were around the fire, and Chuck [Lorre] yells, 'Cut.'...you know, at that time I think Johnny [Galecki] had just finished or was still in the middle of his Broadway show... he was ripped and I was working out a lot at that time. I was in really good shape because I was still young and my metabolism was good and I and I was in really good shape...he's like, 'Guys, put your shirts back on because these guys don't have gym bodies. Like, these characters don't have gym bodies.'

Anyone who thinks geeks can't be buff has never read an interview with Henry Cavill or heard Terry Crews express his interest in voicing various video game characters. That aside, I totally get where Chuck Lorre was coming from, as it's hard to characterize Leonard and his friends as meek and cowardly if they all look jacked and shredded.

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"The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" is a Season 3 episode, and given the context of what Kunal Nayyar gave in the podcast, the scene is hilarious to watch. Leonard, Raj, and Howard are all wearing t-shirts, but also have t-shirts wrapped around their heads as well. My guess is they originally had taken off their shirts to wear on their heads, but then added shirts and decided to keep the shirts on their heads for comedy's sake.

Nayyar mentioned the moment gave him a confidence boost, almost as big as the confidence Raj has to wear his outlandish outfits. He explained the boost was short-lived, however, and noted that was the one time he was asked to put a shirt back on for the rest of The Big Bang Theory:

Consequently, I've taken off my shirt at least 10 times in the show, never happened again! So I was like, 'Wow, I guess season 3 Raj was hot.'

That could be the case, though, I feel like in the latter seasons of The Big Bang Theory, so much focus was put on their development beyond just being "lab nerds," for lack of a better term. This is especially true for Raj, who went from someone physically terrified to speak to women to having a few girlfriends throughout the series.

Life post-The Big Bang Theory sounds great for Kunal Nayyar, who has made various other appearances in acting and uses his money to secretly pay people's medical bills. That's really cool of him to do, so I'm rooting for his return in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe so he can help more people out with that payday.

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The Big Bang Theory is available to stream on HBO Max. Throw the series on today to re-live the experience of one of modern television's most successful shows, and hold onto it for Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on July 23rd.