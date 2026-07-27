Why Jon Cryer Became ‘Exhausted’ With Two And A Half Men By The End Of Its Run

Some actors aren’t ready to let go when a show ends but, when Two and a Half Men concluded, co-leading man Jon Cryer was apparently ready to move on. He played Alan Harper, brother to Charlie Sheen's character, Charlie Harper for 12 years. And, during that time, BTS drama occurred between Sheen and series co-creator Chuck Lorre, who famously fired the actor from his leading role. Cryer recently admitted to having become “exhausted” with the series by the end of its run.

Cryer became the last of the original trio to make up the titular Two and a Half Men, as Angus T. Jones, who played his character's son, Jake, left after as a regular after Season 10. While speaking with People , Cryer reflected on the development of Alan and why it became tiring -- and I totally get it:

I had felt like I had done so much of Alan that I was starting to run out of places to go with the character. The writers had done amazing work coming up with new stuff and really doing wonderful things with the character, but I had become exhausted with it.

12 years is a long time to play the same character, and there's only so much writers and a performer can do with one role. Alan certainly went through his fair share of ups and downs (but mostly downs) throughout Men's run. The creative team should be applauded for finding different things to do with Cryer's character, but it's reasonable that the star -- who landed two Emmy wins for his portrayal -- would need a fresh, creative start after all that.

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This isn’t the first time Cryer has dished about his time on the long-running series. He previously discussed how