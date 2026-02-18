Kunal Nayyar Made A Small Fortune On The Big Bang Theory. Now, He’s Secretly Paying People’s Medical Bills

There are quite a few shows on the 2026 TV schedule that have been popular for many seasons, and one of the benefits for the performers on those series is that they can make some major money the longer their show is on the air. This was famously the case with the cast of The Big Bang Theory, which toward the end of its 12 season run saw most of the leading cast members become some of the top earners on television overall. Kunal Nayyar is one who benefited from the show’s success, and he’s revealed that he’s been using some of his fortune to secretly pay others’ medical bills.

What The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Said About Paying Medical Bills For Strangers

Most people probably dream not only of a financial windfall, but of all the things they would do with such a gift. Not many of us will actually see a massive payday, much less find employment that pays us millions a year, but Kunal Nayyar’s talent led him to exactly that kind of gig. After working at a number of odd jobs where he did things like wash windows, manage a computer lab, and clean toilets, he nabbed the part of the sartorially challenged Raj on The Big Bang Theory, which launched his career and led to a not-insignificant fortune.

The actor recently spoke with I News, and revealed that he’s not felt any pressure from having so much cash (some of which likely also comes from the many TBBT returns that air) at his disposal and has been able to give back in a big way, saying:

Money has given me greater freedom and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people’s lives.

There are certainly times when people do manage to work themselves into an incredibly high paying career or luck out and end up with a grand payday. But, being able to thoughtfully use that money can sometimes be more difficult than people imagine, which is why it’s not uncommon for, say, those who win the lottery to go broke not long after. Luckily, the talent (who previously reunited with former TBBT co-star Melissa Rauch on her Night Court revival) has been able to use his money to do some good, and for those who likely aren’t expecting it. As he added:

We also support animal charities because we love dogs. But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills. That’s my masked vigilante thing! So, no, money doesn’t feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe.

Can you imagine? Obviously GoFundMe accounts can be set up when people need help paying for highly expensive things that they simply cannot afford to do without, like life saving medical care. But, because so many of us are in the same boat, and have trouble making ends meet even without unexpected health expenses, it can take a long time to pay such things off even if we do get help through crowd sourcing.

So, just think about how happy it must make people if they’re nowhere near their goal, and then their debt is completely paid overnight! Nayyar is changing lives here, people, and it’s wonderful to see.