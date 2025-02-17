‘Went To The Parties, OK.’ Colin Jost Went There With The Diddy Joke On A Spectacular ‘Weekend Update’ That Also Brought Back Seth Meyers

SNL50: The Anniversary Special aired this past Sunday, and to say that it was eventful would be an understatement. Plenty of stars were present in Studio 8H to witness what was arguably one of the biggest events to hit the 2025 TV schedule thus far. The jokes were certainly flying as well, with Colin Jost delivering quite a zinger of his own. Jost’s jab centered around imprisoned rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and was delivered during a special edition of Weekend Update, which also brought back veteran host Seth Meyers.

Early in the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost addressed the fact that there were so many famous past hosts and musical guests in attendance. With that, he addressed that some people had to sit in the nearby Studio 8G as well as the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, at which point a photo of Diddy popped up. After the audience responded with a wave of “Oh’s,” Jost quipped, “Oh, you went to the parties, OK.” You can check out the moment for yourself as well as the rest of the segment in the video below:

For those who aren’t aware, Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 months after his homes were raided in connection to a federal investigation into sex-trafficking. He still remains in the aforementioned facility and is facing several federal charges as well as multiple lawsuits. At the same time, much has been said about Diddy’s wild parties or “Freak Offs.” As for how Combs connects to Saturday Night Live history, he famously performed on the show, once in 1998 and a second time with Diddy-Dirty Money in 2010.

The P. Diddy joke was far from the only notable aspect of this iteration of Weekend Update. Seth Meyers’ return was also a welcome surprise and fitting, considering he hosted the show within a show from 2006 to 2014. Veteran host Bill Murray also returned for a humorous bit that involved him ranking the best anchors in the segment’s history. Murray’s Colin Jost-less Top 10 featured his brother, Brian Doyle-Murray at No. 1.

And, if that weren’t all, some of the most iconic Weekend Update guests were on hand to ring in the festivities. One of them was Cecily Strong’s The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party, who appeared pregnant (due to Strong’s real-life pregnancy). It was then hilariously revealed that the father of her child was the returning Drunk Uncle (played by Bobby Moynihan). On top of all that, Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen returned to play their recurring “best friends” characters, this time appearing as childhood chums of Lorne Michaels.

Everyone was honestly firing on all cylinders here, and some A+ stars were chosen to participate. It was particularly apt that Bobby Moynihan appeared, given that Colin Jost created and loves Drunk Uncle as a character. Honestly, the only elements that could have made this portion of the special better would’ve been an appearance from Bill Hader’s Stefon and/or a quick savage joke swap from Jost and Michael Che.

I won’t argue with what fans received, though, and everyone deserves a round of applause for making this special Weekend Update work. As for the Diddy joke specifically, I wouldn’t be surprised if more jokes are made at the rapper’s expense as his legal proceedings continue.

You can check out SNL50: The Anniversary Special by streaming it with a Peacock subscription. Also, as Season 50 goes on, stay in the know on upcoming SNL hosts and musical guests.