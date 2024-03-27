P. Diddy's Viral Home Raid By Federal Agents Had Unintended Consequences For 'Frustrated' Ridley Scott

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs currently finds himself embroiled in a major federal operation. The feds have initiated a probe into the rapper and media mogul’s personal and professional dealings amid a sex trafficking investigation. As part of that, Combs’ homes in both Miami and Los Angeles were raided this week, and the situation has gone viral. Per reports, law enforcement conducted thorough searches of the properties and their inquiries continue. All the while, one of these raids apparently put acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott in a position that ultimately left him “frustrated.”

Due to the raid on P. Diddy’s Los Angeles compound, the 86-year-old Alien director was reportedly unable to get to his home, as the street near the former’s house was taped off. The director’s abode, which is based in the Holmby Hills neighborhood, is in proximity to the 54-year-old record producer’s property. TMZ obtained photos of Ridley Scott, which showed him talking to authorities on Monday when pulling up to his residence. Based on the images, the British director was less than pleased with the inconvenience.

As of this writing, the Gladiator helmer’s team has yet to provide an official statement on the matter, so we can truly ascertain his feelings about what went down earlier this week. Though, as far as one can see right now, he’s not exactly smiling in the images that were shared with the news outlet. On a side note, he also seemed rather curious about what was going on, as a photo seemed to show him trying to get a closer look at what was happening.

The raids on the “Been Around the World” performer’s pads on both coasts were conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, according to The New York Post . Per officials involved with the investigation, federal agents sought to get a hold of the businessman’s personal devices, including computers and phones. Photos also show agents handling bags and boxes of items that could potentially serve as evidence. It’s noted that two of the rapper’s sons – King (25) and Justin (30) – were among at least three people who were put in handcuffs by officers. It’s unclear whether they were taken into custody.

While all of this unfolds, the location of P. Diddy – who changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021 – has been a point of discussion. People reviewed flight trackers that place his private plane in Antigua. The aircraft reportedly departed Sacramento on Sunday evening, making its way to Palm Springs. It’s said that it then landed in LA’s Van Nuys Airport that night and, by early Monday morning, it arrived in the Caribbean. All of this comes on the heels of a pair of lawsuits filed against Diddy, which both include claims of sex trafficking.

Though Ridley Scott arrived home around the time that agents were collecting items in his neighbor’s home, the filmmaker has been quite busy as of late. He closed out 2023 by promoting his Joaquin Phoenix-led historical drama, Napoleon , which historians took shots at . And he’s more recently been working on the long-awaited Gladiator 2 , which we know a few details about. Scott is also set to direct an action thriller called BOMB, which is based on a short story by Kevin McMullin.

Some may be surprised that the auteur was even in the area at the time, considering how busy he seemingly stays these days. Whether the Blade Runner director has to deal with any more incursions from law enforcement due to P. Diddy remains to be seen. Time will also tell what becomes of this investigation and the Grammy winner’s legal entanglements.