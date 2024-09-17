P. Diddy's Lawyer Has Spoken Out After His Arrest In New York: 'We Are Disappointed'

While Diddy is a music legend who has been in the industry for decades, he's largely been making headlines lately due to controversies and allegations coming his way. In August Diddy was named in a subpoena, and the public has continues to follow the story as it develops. And after his arrest in New York, Diddy's lawyer has spoken out, being quoted saying "we are disappointed."

Per a report by CNN, Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly arrest on Monday night in Manhattan, and taken into custody by Homeland Security. This is a major development in the and allegations made against the prolific recording artist, and smart money says the public will be following what happens next closely. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo issued a statement to the outlet about this turn of events, saying:

We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney’s Office... Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but is not criminal

There you have it. Agnifilo claimed that Diddy relocated to New York in order to cooperate with the ongoing legal situation, and that he has "nothing to hide." This comes after Diddy traveled this summer in the midst of allegations, although clearly things have progressed in the legal system.

Back in September, Diddy's home was raided by the authorities, and his arrest seems to be the next step in the case against the recording artist. The fact that Homeland Security was the one who took him in is definitely going to turn heads, given that they typically deal with cases dealing with drugs, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. Still, his legal team maintains his innocence, with the same lawyer continuing his statement to CNN with:

Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Just last week, a lawsuit against Diddy came from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, who claimed to have both witnessed and endured abusive behavior from her former mentor, including being forced to rehearse for 48-hours straight without sleep. Prior to that, hotel security video of Diddy seemingly abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie made its way online. For her part, Richard also named Cassie related to incidents of alleged abuse that she reportedly witnessed firsthand.

Between civil suits and whatever is happening at Homeland Security, the stakes certainly feel high for Diddy. His legal team is maintaining his innocence, and only time will tell how things ultimately shake out. One thing is clear: the public will be watching.