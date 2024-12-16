A Weekend Update Guest Star Slid In A Joke About Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Marvel Money,’ And Colin Jost Ended The Sketch Immediately

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have arguably become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrity couples. Since Jost and Johansson married in 2020, they’ve delighted the public with their public interactions and occasional comments about one another. The Oscar nominee actually comes up once in a while on Saturday Night Live, on which Jost is a cast member. And, just this past Saturday on Weekend Update, someone made a joke about Johansson’s “Marvel money,” before Jost quickly ended the bit.

As part of the latest edition of Weekend Update, Colin Jost reported on (and joked about) judges in the U.K. ruling that calling a man bald is a form of harassment. After Jost welcomed a bald man to the desk to discuss the development. The man (played by cast member Andrew Dismukes) humorously expressed how content he was with the court ruling. He also warned Jost to be careful with how he addresses his lack of hair. In the closing moments of the bit, the character loudly shined his head and then said this to Jost:

[I] dare you to laugh, would love to see your ass in court. My hairless little hands on some of your wife’s Marvel money.

The crowd quickly burst into laughter after that assertion was made, while the Tom & Jerry star said “Alright!” On the surface, one would think that particular line was scripted, but the Update anchor dismissed it so quickly that one could also argue that he seemed surprised by the remark before ending the bit. Check it out for yourself down below:

Weekend Update: A Bald Man on a U.K. Court Harassment Ruling - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson don’t really talk about their financial dealings in public. However, their reported net worths have been listed on the Internet, with Jost’s reportedly being $10 million and Johansson’s $160 million. There is honestly a bit of truth to that “Marvel money” comment, as the actress was part of some high grossing movies, thanks to her role as Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow). She was part of that franchise for over a decade, so it would make sense that she’d have quite a bit of cash, on top of the money she’s earned from other films.

The only instance in which money has truly been discussed publicly by the couple is when Colin Jost and Pete Davidson bought a decommissioned ferry together for $280,000 in 2022. Earlier this year, Jost referred to it as “absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase” he’s ever made. He also explained that his wife was surprised by the “eyesore” of a boat but also said that she now sees the value in it. In fact, Ms. Johansson shared an update on the boat weeks ago and mentioned that events are now starting to be held on it.

Regardless of what their finances are, the humorous couple seem to be happy and don’t really seem to feel the need to discuss their financial portfolios. If we can glean anything from the numbers given online though, it would seem that neither of them are strapped for cash. I don’t know about all of you, but I also certainly get the feeling that “Marvel money” is on another level.

You can check out Weekend Update (which may or may not feature more references to Scarlett Johansson moving forward) by watching the show when it airs on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream episodes using a Peacock subscription.