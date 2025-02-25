Colin Jost Is Romance Goals After Going Dumpster Diving Multiple Times For Scarlett Johansson’s Ring: ‘Oops’

I’ve always thought Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson were couple goals . They’re both hilarious, they aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other, and they’re adorable together. That was proven once again when the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! told a story on the game show about going dumpster diving in twelve different dumpsters to hunt down an engagement ring his now-wife thought she lost.

Jost was talking to the “Mojo Casa Housemates” team on Season 1, Episode 8 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ), and the story they were chatting about had to do with the contestant Amy losing her engagement ring. It was revealed that the ring was found at a bar they had been at in the trash can. Turns out, Jost had a similar experience with his wife’s ring, as he revealed:

My wife actually lost her engagement ring. [She] accidentally threw it in the trash, and I looked through twelve dumpsters of trash and then I went back to the house and she said, ‘Oops, it was in my pocket.’

Talk about a big oops! However, it makes for a hilarious story. Jost did not mention when exactly this happened, but he got engaged to the Black Widow star in 2019 and they got married over a year later in 2020 . So, if it happened in that window, it feels like enough time has passed to laugh about what was likely a very stress-inducing event now.

The “Weekend Update” host sure is making jokes about it now and making the contestants on Pop Culture Jeopardy! laugh, as he ended his story with the following quip:

It was a great day for me, let me tell you that. So, yours is looking better.

This feels so on-brand for Jost and Johansson. They love to rib each other, and audiences love to see it.

While the latest “Weekend Update” joke swap may have been a lot , the actress still joked about it when recalling the memory. Plus, they’ve both hilariously spoken about the Staten Island Ferry Jost owns with Pete Davidson, and the game show host has even poked fun at how his mom reacted to their kid’s name . That sense of humor right there is couple goals.

However, Jost’s commitment to finding this ring is also couple goals. I think it’s safe to say we should all strive for a partner who is willing to go dumpster diving to find a prized possession because that right there is true love.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, this story also shows off something else too. Along with proving once again that the comedian and the Jurassic World: Rebirth star are a power couple, it’s another example of Jost killing it as host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! From personal anecdotes like this one to watching him do things like namecheck a popular 9-1-1 ship , the man has been doing such a good job, as he’s proven to be an effective and hilarious host of the new game show.