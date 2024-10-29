Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Are Still Couples Goals Even When He’s Joking About How She’s ‘Jealous’ He Got To Cover The Olympics

People love a good celebrity relationship , and the ones that are the most fun to watch are the couples who clearly enjoy being around each other. Whether that’s Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively trolling each other or Tom Holland and Zendaya pulling off matching outfits , we just can’t get enough. That goes for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, too, and the Saturday Night Live cast member’s jokes about his wife being “jealous” that he got to cover the Olympics proves yet again why they are goals.

When he’s not swapping jokes with Michael Che on SNL — which is celebrating its 50th season on the 2024 TV schedule — it turns out Colin Jost is quite the surfer. He’s such a fan, in fact, that he got to travel to Teahupo’o, Tahiti, as a surfing correspondent for the Olympics this summer. While there he spoke to SURFER Magazine , joking about how ScarJo felt about the whole situation:

I mean, she won’t admit it, but she’s probably jealous. [Laughs.] No, but she’s very happy for me. She knows how much I love surfing, and how I do it every chance I can. She knows that this is, like, a life goal fulfillment for me. So, she’s supportive.

It’s so cute that Colin Jost knows he can tease Scarlett Johansson in settings like that without having to worry about offending or upsetting her. He’s not the only one who’s got jokes, either, as the Marriage Story star hilariously reacted to her husband’s Olympics gig by asking, “ Is this a job? ”

There’s also the fact that she’s probably used to her husband’s antics, given the things he’s said on Saturday Night Live. Nothing Colin Jost says in interviews is likely to be as flagrant as the jokes that make Scarlett Johansson “black out” when watching Weekend Update — some of which have included brutal (but humorous) shots at her .

The best part, though, is that while she supported his passion for surfing, he's got her back as well. For all of the teasing and the jokes, Colin Jost has supported her ventures, once allowing Scarlett Johansson to give him a facial in promotion of her skincare line The Outset. (Their TikTok tutorial included the most adorable blooper reel , too.)

As for the Olympics coverage that ScarJo was supposedly so “jealous” of, Colin Jost’s dream opportunity turned into a pretty big nightmare. In addition to getting roasted for his janky setup , the SNL Weekend Update anchor got a staph infection after cutting his foot on some coral reef. He then developed an ear infection as well and was removed from Tahiti for his own safety.

Nothing could take away his sense of humor, though, as he popped back up days later, inexplicably continuing his commentary from Malta .

Hopefully Colin Jost’s next trip somewhere tropical will have better results, and hey, maybe Scarlett Johansson will even be able to accompany him, because this is a couple we need to keep seeing together.