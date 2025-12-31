Amid Glen Powell And Michelle Randolph Dating Rumors, And Insider Makes Claims About Their New Year's Plans
Will we be hearing about them in 2026?
Both Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have made quite an impact on the 2025 TV schedule and pop culture in general. As both had wildly successful years professionally with shows like Chad Powers and Landman, personally, a rumor started that the actors might be dating. Now, as some continue to wonder what’s going on between them, an insider has made claims about their shared New Year’s plans.
Back in November, Powell and Randolph were spotted in Texas together. They were seen dancing at a bar, and since then, rumors have been swirling about whether they’re a couple or not. While the status of their relationship is not confirmed, the insider who spoke to Us Weekly claimed that this is a “casual” romance and they’re spending New Year’s Eve together. They’re going to be with lots of friends too, as the source claimed:
Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, are on this trip too, and so are Alix Earle and Nina Dobrev, as IG Stories (via Us Weekly) showed. Along with that, on December 29, Deux Moi posted photos of the Hit Man star opening a car door for the 1923 actress, showing that they are in the same place.
According to the insider, Powell and Randolph allegedly traveled to St. Barths together, and they each have friends present on the trip. The source claimed:
Apparently, the big group they’re with has been “partying the last few days in a huge group.”
In terms of their relationship status, this insider alleged that they’re “dating” but “keeping things casual and lowkey.” Speaking about what apparently draws the two actors together, the source said:
As I mentioned, while claims are being made that they’re dating, it’s not confirmed. To that point, the source explained that keeping their relationship “off social media” was an “intentional” choice. According to them, the pair have been traveling a lot and are not “trying to define it too fast.”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All of this comes in the years following rumors that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were dating (his mom debunked that) and that he was allegedly seeing Lily James. He’s no stranger to a dating rumor, and at the moment, it seems like this reported relationship with Randolph is in the early stages.
Now, thinking about what we do know (and to celebrate the new year), make sure to check out the 2026 movie schedule, because both Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph will be featured on it. The actor is set to release How to Make a Killing on February 20, while the actress will star in Scream 7, which hits theaters on February 27. So, we will be seeing more of these two in a professional capacity soon, and as we learn more about their personal lives, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
