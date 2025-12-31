Amid Glen Powell And Michelle Randolph Dating Rumors, And Insider Makes Claims About Their New Year's Plans

Both Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have made quite an impact on the 2025 TV schedule and pop culture in general. As both had wildly successful years professionally with shows like Chad Powers and Landman, personally, a rumor started that the actors might be dating. Now, as some continue to wonder what’s going on between them, an insider has made claims about their shared New Year’s plans.

Back in November, Powell and Randolph were spotted in Texas together. They were seen dancing at a bar, and since then, rumors have been swirling about whether they’re a couple or not. While the status of their relationship is not confirmed, the insider who spoke to Us Weekly claimed that this is a “casual” romance and they’re spending New Year’s Eve together. They’re going to be with lots of friends too, as the source claimed:

[They’re] spending the New Year’s holiday together in St. Barths with a huge group of friends.

Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, are on this trip too, and so are Alix Earle and Nina Dobrev, as IG Stories (via Us Weekly ) showed. Along with that, on December 29, Deux Moi posted photos of the Hit Man star opening a car door for the 1923 actress, showing that they are in the same place.

According to the insider, Powell and Randolph allegedly traveled to St. Barths together, and they each have friends present on the trip. The source claimed:

They traveled together and Glen invited her on the trip. It worked out because Michelle also had mutual friends going as well.

Apparently, the big group they’re with has been “partying the last few days in a huge group.”

In terms of their relationship status, this insider alleged that they’re “dating” but “keeping things casual and lowkey.” Speaking about what apparently draws the two actors together, the source said:

Glen is very into her and they are having a lot of fun. He thinks she’s so beautiful and is smitten. They have a lot in common both being in the industry. Michelle is very reserved and Glen brings out a fun side in her.

As I mentioned, while claims are being made that they’re dating, it’s not confirmed. To that point, the source explained that keeping their relationship “off social media” was an “intentional” choice. According to them, the pair have been traveling a lot and are not “trying to define it too fast.”

All of this comes in the years following rumors that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were dating (his mom debunked that ) and that he was allegedly seeing Lily James . He’s no stranger to a dating rumor, and at the moment, it seems like this reported relationship with Randolph is in the early stages.