See The Wild Way Jordan Chiles And Her Dancing With The Stars Partner Reacted To Rumors That They Were Engaged
My jaw is on the floor.
We’ve had romances come out of Dancing with the Stars, including the whirlwind relationship between Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. There are also multiple couples on the cast, seeing as many of the pros are married to or dating other pros. So, reports about romances on the show aren’t uncommon. However, I have to say, I was pretty shocked when I heard the rumor that Ezra Sosa and Jordan Chiles were engaged, and I was even more shocked when I learned how they reacted to it.
Ezra Sosa was also shocked by this news. The pro dancer, who is openly gay, took to Instagram when he saw a headline that reported that he was “secretly engaged” to the gymnast. Along with a cheeky video of him putting on sunglasses and blowing a kiss to the camera, he also wrote:
However, the plot twists don’t end there. That’s because a couple of days after he posted about the rumor, he uploaded another video that showed him and Chiles getting matching tattoos that say “Just Married,” take a look:
Now, for those who might not remember, the season before Sosa and Chiles were paired, the pro danced with Anna Delvey, and they were eliminated first. Notably, when that happened, Delvey was asked what she’d take away from the show, and she said, “Nothing.” In honor of that, her partner literally got a tattoo of the word “nothing” to pay homage to the season.
So, he and Chiles pulling a stunt like this isn’t exactly off-brand, and it fits right in with other cheeky and funny things the dancer has done. People are loving it too. In another Instagram post that Sosa uploaded that showed off the tattoo and a ring on Chiles' finger, lots of folks connected to DWTS reacted. Here are some of the best comments:
- LOOK AT THESE LOVE BIRDS!! 😍 -Chandler Kinney
- Congrats you guys!!!!! 😍😍😍 -Brylee Armstrong
- I LOVE love congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🤪🤧🥳🫶🏽😩 -Laurie Hernandez
- Obsessed with this 🤣💜 -Dancing with the Stars
All those are really funny; however, I’d like to draw your attention now to what Brandon Armstrong wrote. The pro took to the comments to reference a fake tattoo he got when he was eliminated during the season that aired on the 2025 TV schedule. So, while the "Just Married" tattoos seem legit, Armstrong's statement seemingly alludes to the idea that they may be temporary. He wrote:
Honestly, the tattoos look real to me. However, as Armstrong seemed to imply, they could be fake.
Overall, the incredibly unserious nature of these posts and the comments suggests that this is, as People put it, “an elaborate joke.” Plus, there were no romance rumors before this, Chiles has not posted about all this at the time of this writing, and, as mentioned earlier, Ezra Sosa is an out gay man. Therefore, the odds of this being true are slim to none.
All around, this was a hilarious and wild way for the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finalists to react to one wild rumor. Now, when the show returns on the 2026 TV schedule (you can stream old seasons with a Disney+ subscription), I’m looking forward to seeing what other silly stunts get pulled, and hopefully, before then, we’ll find out if these tattoos are really real or if they’re a bit.
