The Advice John Candy Gave Conan O'Brien That's Stuck With Him To This Day: 'He Looked Me Square In The Eye'
It's great advice.
As readers with Amazon Prime subscriptions prepare for the release of John Candy: I Like Me, stories about the iconic comedic actor continue to hit the internet. One of which was with someone who had a chance encounter with the actor in his youth, Conan O'Brien. The late-night talk show legend discussed meeting Candy at Harvard College when he visited there decades ago.
Candy received a tour of the school from then Harvard Lampoon President, Conan O'Brien, who was debating whether or not he was serious about pursuing comedy after school was over. In the documentary, the late-night host recalled what the actor told him, noting that he had a big decision ahead of him (via The Boston Globe):
Conan took that advice to heart, moving out to Los Angeles to work on the HBO comedy series Not Necessarily The News, and spinning that into writing gigs on Saturday Night Live and later The Simpsons. Of course, he'd then go on to be a late-night television host and be considered a legend worthy of commenting on the current state of the industry.
Would Conan have had as successful a career if it weren't for the wise words of John Candy back in college? Obviously, we'll never know for sure, but as O'Brien mentioned, it resonated with him, and he went on to become a major face in Hollywood, much like the late actor.
John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary about the Canadian actor told through personal home videos, never-before-seen on-set footage, and interviews with some of the most beloved names in Hollywood comedy from his era. Expect to see interviews from Steve Martin recalling stories from Planes, Trains, And Automobiles, Macaulay Culkin talking about Uncle Buck, and so many other celebrities he worked with over the years.
As someone who had the opportunity to see the movie in advance, I thoroughly enjoyed it and appreciated that the Colin Hanks-directed feature didn't shy away from some of the struggles John Candy had in his life. I certainly resonated with the anxiety that came from his fame and some of the issues that arose from coping with that anxiety. I think the movie does a great job of showing the reality of fame and how there is a trade-off for people to live the dream of being a celebrity.
Amazon Prime Video Channel Add-On Deals
Enjoy John Candy: I Like Me as well as Prime Video's 20,000+ hours of movies and TV shows (including blockbuster originals), you can also customize your subscription with channel add-ons. This includes subscriptions like STARZ, Max, and AMC+. Better still, you can sometimes get deals on these channels you wouldn't otherwise get directly. Currently, for example, you can save and bundle STARZ and Britbox together for $14.99 a month after your 7-day free trial. You can also get HBO Max and Cinemax for just $21.99 a month (down from $26.99).
John Candy: I Like Me premieres on Prime Video on October 10th. Watch that, and also treat yourself to a collection of the actor's movies, many of which also happen to be on the platform as well.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.