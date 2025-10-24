Conan O'Brien Has A Serious Role In If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Here's Why He Should Do More Dramatic Work

If there’s any one thing that most fans of Conan O’Brien agree on, it’s the fact that the man is a comedic force. He knows how to bring intense energy, whether he’s sitting behind a desk as a talk show host or even as a guest on Hot Ones. O’Brien pushes his hilariously chaotic persona aside, though, for his performance in a recent 2025 movie schedule entry, A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. O’Brien plays a dry and somewhat more serious role in the movie, and it has me convinced he should pursue more dramatic work.

Who Does Conan O’Brien Play In This A24 Movie, And Why Does The Performance Work

The latest feature film from writer/director Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You centers on Linda (played beautifully by Rose Byrne), as she cares for her ill daughter amid the absence of her husband (Christian Slater). All the while, she must keep up with her work as a therapist, while seeing her own shrink, who’s played by O’Brien. Interestingly enough, O’Brien’s character is also Linda’s colleague, as they work in the same office.

Conan O’Brien’s character remains somewhat cold during his sessions with Linda and, with that wry demeanor, he (unintentionally) generates moments of humor. However, this is mostly a serious role for O’Brien and he doesn’t waste a moment of his screen time. What’s particularly impressive is how O’Brien keeps his performance as such an incredibly pragmatic character so understated. That vibe is in stark contrast to the occasionally over-the-top (and justified) reactions Linda has to the hurdles she’s facing in her life.

In other words, the John Candy-influenced comedian more than succeeds in serving as the “straight man” to Byrne, and that’s a quality he could theoretically carry over to another dramatic film. What’s also remarkable about O’Brien’s work is his ability to memorize and deliver such specific dialogue. Most notably, O’Brien delivers a masterful monologue (the details of which I won’t spoil here). And, wildly enough, when I spoke to Mary Bronstein, she told me she wrote that monologue thinking it would be “unperformable” and was pleasantly surprised when O’Brien performed it perfectly.

All in all, Conan O’Brien brings a grounding presence to Bronstein’s harrowing, yet thoughtful, examination of parenthood. Such an accomplishment is great for any actor but especially one who’s known for having an odd on-screen presence.

How Should Conan O’Brien Expand Upon His Work In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You?

I don’t mind the prospect of the former Conan host starring in commercial films, and he even has a sweet role in Toy Story 5. However, given his performance in If I Had Legs, I’d love to see him travel the indie film circuit a bit more. I’m sure he could pop up in some upcoming A24 movies, considering how the studio’s portfolio only seems to be growing. The thought of O’Brien playing a protagonist in a small, dramatic movie is too exciting. Honestly, it may even be more interesting to see him play an antagonist.

Whatever the role, I just hope Bronstein’s film marks the beginning of a new chapter in Conan O’Brien’s acting career. Sure, O’Brien has entertained with his wild, late-night TV antics over the years, but I think it’s now time for him to take more creative risks as a dramatic actor like he does as a comedian.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is playing in select theaters now, and the film opens nationwide on October 24.