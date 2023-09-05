Could Simon Cowell’s Son End Up Auditioning For Britain’s Got Talent Someday? Here’s What He Thinks

Simon Cowell has discovered a lot of talent on the many shows he’s judged. He was there to see Kelly Clarkson become the first American Idol, and he helped form One Direction. While he's discovered and supported many notable artists throughout his career, and seen many more audition, there might be one person trying to get on stage to audition for the beloved and feared judge who has quite a connection to him: his own son.

Although Cowell’s son Eric is only 9 years old, he can already see the star power in him. In an interview with ET, the America's Got Talent judge admitted that Eric, who has been with his dad at work, has decided to audition for Britain’s Got Talent. Apparently, this is all thanks to being up close and personal with many acts behind the scenes of AGT. The judge explained his son's plans further, saying:

I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day. That's going to be total torture. I mean, of all the things I've ever done, this will probably be the hardest because he does play drums. [He's] going to drum and sing! I went, 'Oh God, no.'

It seems like Simon Cowell may have to prepare to one day judge his own son, and not just at home. Of course, Eric is still pretty young, and he is at an age where kids will go through all sorts of phases and think they know what they want to be when they grow up. However, with his dad in the industry and getting a first look at what is involved with these competitions, it’s very possible the young Cowell has made up his mind as the former American Idol judge said:

But he's really serious about it. I don't know what it is. Maybe because all these kids are auditioning, and now he wants to be up there with his friends...I think, hopefully, he'll be sitting there in ten or less years’ time.

Having Cowell’s son audition for Britain’s Got Talent in front of his dad would definitely be full circle. Lots of kids audition for these talent competitions, so it's not farfetched to think this 9-year-old might end up on the BGT stage. He could also audition as a bit for the show, and then actually take on the competition when he's a bit older. No matter what though, it would be adorable and hilarious to see the father-son duo interacting on the television show.

Considering an 8-year-old drummer became a favorite of Simon Cowell’s over the summer on America’s Got Talent, you never know what could happen. Season 18 of the talent competition is currently airing as part of the 2023 TV schedule on NBC. Even though auditions are over and live shows are happening, there could still be surprises in store, maybe even from Cowell’s own little talented child.

As Cowell keeps his focus on his TV jobs, hopefully, he can separate work from his personal life for a few more years. However, it is sweet to know the two have bonded on the set of America's Got Talent. Maybe someday we'll see the pair in a more professional capacity if Cowell is still on Britain’s Got Talent by the time Eric Cowell wants to audition. For now, though, Eric can just enjoy being a little rocker and checking out the acts behind the scenes.