SNL's Dana Carvey On The 'Secret Sauce' That Made Wayne's World Such A Big Hit

To this day, two of Saturday Night Live’s best recurring characters are Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar and Wayne’s World lives on in excellence. Now, it’s been decades since Mike Myers and Dana Carvey made their debut as these music-loving hosts. However, they are still beloved and referenced frequently. So, if you were wondering why, Carvey himself explained the “secret sauce” that made Wayne’s World such a massive hit.

Wayne’s World debuted as a sketch on Saturday Night Live in 1989, and throughout this great SNL cast’s run, Myers and Carvey reprised their roles many times (which you can see by watching the show with a Peacock subscription ). With that in mind, Carvey explained why the sketch worked so well during a video for SNL . He started by giving credit to his “excellent host”:

Mike Myers' Wayne's World, he built the house. He let me rent a room.

Every Wayne’s World Ever: Part 1 - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Well, the comedic genius of two of the show’s best and brightest certainly helped Wayne’s World’s success. I mean, Mike Myers became one of the biggest stars SNL produced , and Dana Carvey is a literal comedy legend. So, putting them together to “party on” felt like it would have been a no-brainer.

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However, there’s more to this idea’s success than its stars. Carvey explained that, too. Recalling why Wayne and Garth were such lovable characters, the comedian said:

They are 'party on.' They are just joy, fun, and to me, the secret sauce was the so-called 'two losers in town.' They live with their parents. They have no money. They have an AMC Pacer, and they're by far the happiest people in town. You always want to get in a really big, funny sketch with your friends where everything just flows and is landing. It's more fun, it's not as lonely.

He’s totally right, the joy radiating off of Wayne’s World is infectious. Sincerely, anytime I hear the theme song, I immediately start smiling, singing and making guitar noises. These two guys are having such a blast hosting their little show, that you can’t help but have a blast with them.

So, I do believe that’s a big reason why Wayne’s World became such a big hit. I also think the movie worked so well for that reason too.

I mean, Rob Lowe has said he broke a lot filming Wayne’s World , so it’s clear they had quite the laugh making this. Plus, through these characters having a blast, we got a fun story with it that led to massive moments, like the guys singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the car.

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It’s been 33 years since that movie came out, and it hasn’t lost its sauce. I mean, every time I hear that Queen song I bang my head as they did. And every Halloween, without fail, I see at least one duo dressed as Wayne and Garth.

I guess, when you really boil it down, Wayne’s World is about two dudes having the time of their lives hosting a TV show. It’s hard not to enjoy yourself when they’re having so much fun themselves. Then, when you mix in the comedic geniuses that are Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, you really get something “excellent”!