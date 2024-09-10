‘I Destroy A Lot Of Takes’: Rob Lowe Tells Us What Wayne’s World Taught Him About Comedy, And How It Helps On Unstable
Not Rob's son John Owen needs more training.
Somewhere along the way, Rob Lowe went from being a talented actor who appeared opposite really funny people, to actually being a funny person himself. The current host of The Floor has seen so many shifts in his career, from starting in The Outsiders and being a member of The Brat Pack to carrying himself as a legitimate dramatic actor, and a comedian with fantastic timing and chops. So much of that timing is on display in Lowe’s ongoing streaming series Unstable, available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. And when speaking with CinemaBlend about his work on the show, Lowe traced some of its success back to Wayne’s World.
On Unstable, Rob Lowe plays the genius founder of a high-tech bio research facility, who bonds with his son (played by Rob’s actual son, John Owen Lowe) after the man comes to work at the lab. But a standout in Unstable Season 2 is the increased role of Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen, who plays a therapist working closely with Rob Lowe’s character, Ellis. The situations that Unstable places Armisen into are borderline preposterous – including a celebrated Rob Lowe nude scene – leading me to ask Rob and John Owen how they maintain their composure while filming those comedic scenes. It has to be a struggle.
But Rob Lowe explained to CinemaBlend:
Rob Lowe subsequently threw his son John Owen under the bus, saying that there is a LOT of unusable footage from Unstable because of times that the younger Lowe broke character. Rob Lowe has said over and over what a joy it is to have his son working on this Netflix series with him. But John Owen Lowe apparently ruins a lot of takes.
However, while working on Unstable Season 2, John Owen Lowe did share with us one thing he’s very proud of, telling CinemaBlend:
In addition to his training on Wayne’s World, Rob Lowe worked incredibly hard at not ruining takes on the enormously entertaining NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Probably because he was a hellacious diva.
Unstable is available now on Netflix, which has two seasons of the situation comedy. Go watch Rob Lowe not ruin any takes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.