After Dancing With The Stars Kicked Off, And Candace Cameron Bure Had A Sweet Message For The Season 32 Competitors

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has finally hit ABC, much to the delight of fans. The reality competition series has seen some major alterations as of late, but those haven't changed the fact that a new crop of celebrity contestants are vying for the newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. With one couple out, the rest are going to be working harder than ever to come out on top. With that, amid the season, former contestant Candace Cameron Bure shared some words of wisdom for the contenders.

The Hallmark-turned-GAF star competed on Season 18 of DWTS with partner Mark Ballas. The two came in third place, coming behind runner-ups Amy Purdy and Derek Hough and that season's champions, Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Bure took to Instagram to throw back to her stint on the long-running series and share some advice while wishing the contestants all the best of luck:

This latest season is filled with influencers, reality stars, actors, musicians and athletes, and many of them probably don’t know too much about ballroom dancing. The Full House icon's post is a reminder that not everyone has to be great at dancing from the onset to make an impact, as even she -- a novice, at the time -- landed in the top three. The series is all about improving and learning, which is why they’re all paired with pros who definitely know a step or two. All in all, this was a sweet way for the actress to reach out to the latest roster of talent.

Dancing With the Stars was making headlines even before the season premiered. In the months leading up to it, the series welcomed Julianne Hough as its new co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, as she replaced Tyra Banks. The series also said goodbye to more than a few pros, some who exited willingly and others who weren’t even asked back. DWTS also switched nights for Season 32, as it now airs on Tuesdays instead of Mondays on ABC.

As for the show itself, one couple has already been elminated. Comedian and Veep star Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were sent home after not getting enough votes from fans. While Candace Cameron Bure’s advice may not prove to be helpful for Walsh at this point, it will still be invaluable for the rest of the celebrity contestants. Only one pair can come out on top, and it’s going to be exciting to see who emerges as the champions. There could be some stiff competition, and one would think that like in past years, contestants are going to give it everything they have on the dance floor.

I wonder if Candace Cameron Bure has any favorites though, even if she does, I'd wager she won't reveal who they are. Chances are that like fans, she'll be tuning in to watch Dancing With the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or using a Disney+ subscription to stream it live. Also, be sure you're checking the 2023 TV schedule for other viable viewing options.