DWTS’ Julianne Hough And Alfonso Ribeiro On How They Feel About Co-Hosting In Season 32

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is facing some big changes, most notably when it comes to the hosts. After Tyra Banks announced she was stepping down as co-host of the dancing series after just three seasons, we found out Julianne Hough would be taking her place. Now that Hough will be joining Alfonso Ribeiro as the co-host of the dance competition, the two are opening up about how they feel working together on the upcoming season of the Disney+ series.

Julianne Hough’s long history with Dancing with the Stars was the perfect reason to bring her in to host with Alfonso Ribeiro, and it seems like she agrees. The two spoke to ET about their exciting new journey together, and Hough called it a full circle moment. She’s also clearly ready to get back to the ballroom, whether she’s dancing or hosting, saying:

Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso. It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on.

Hough joined DWTS back in 2007 as a pro dancer and left only two years later. She returned as a judge in 2014 and sat on the panel until 2017. Considering her history, becoming a host feels like a natural step, and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko even expressed his excitement to work with her. While it will take some time to get used to seeing someone new in the hosting gig, it’s going to be great having Hough back in the ballroom. It'll also be so fun to see her back on screen with her brother Derek Hough, who is serving as a judge.

Meanwhile, Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show last year, will no longer be the newbie host. Aside from that, though, the Fresh Prince alum is looking forward to working with Hough and making DWTS a family once again:

I think we are gonna be incredible together. I think even from, like, hanging out and talking and feeling our energy together, we both see the show the exact same way, and we wanna make it family again. Make it really just warm, and everybody have a great time. Her knowledge of the dance and being able to be in the skybox and all of that is gonna be fantastic. And I'm just gonna have fun on the floor with Derek [Hough] and all of the other judges and our contestants. Let's just have some fun. I think people are gonna enjoy this season.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are definitely a match made in heaven, and it’s going to be exciting to see the energy they bring to the ballroom. While a premiere date for Season 32 has yet to be announced, it sounds like the two are already talking about the upcoming season, likely getting acquainted with each other to bring the best they can to Dancing with the Stars.

The hosting changes on Dancing with the Stars marks the latest shifts for the reality show. Longtime judge Len Goodman retired after Season 31, while pro dancer Cheryl Burke announced her departure as well. This also comes after the show’s first season on Disney+, a major move for DWTS after being on ABC. It should be interesting to see how Season 32 goes now that the series is starting to find its footing on streaming.

Seeing how Ribeiro and Hough do as co-hosts will definitely be something to look forward to when Dancing with the Stars finally premieres as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Just make sure to sign up for a Disney+ subscription to watch Dancing with the Stars Season 32!