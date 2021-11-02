Dancing With The Stars: What JoJo Siwa's Toughest Night Yet Could Mean For The Rest Of Season 30

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing with the Stars’ “Queen Night.” Read at your own risk!

JoJo Siwa hasn’t struggled nearly as much as her fellow competitors in Dancing with the Stars Season 30, but I guess everyone is due for a bad day. Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson went all out on “Queen Night,” partially because Siwa said former Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury is her idol. The two were awarded handsomely by the judges for their performances , but the audience votes just weren’t there. Siwa and Johnson found themselves in the Bottom 2 against Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson. Siwa survived elimination, but what does this mean for the rest of Season 30?

I’m not sure anyone expected to see JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in the Bottom 2, but even with that shocking reveal, I never believed for a second that the Dancing with the Stars’ judges would send them home. I mean that with no disrespect to The Miz and Witney Carson, but their mediocre numbers ( their costume game was always on point, though ) since the start of the competition were up against Siwa, whose last three performances scored a 40, 40, and a 39 tonight. Siwa and Johnson also have the highest average score amongst competitors the entire season. It just didn’t seem feasible that Derek Hough or any of the judges would send her out, especially on Week 7.

Even so, one has to wonder if the situation would be the same had JoJo Siwa been up against a more skilled competitor like Amanda Kloots or even Olivia Jade. Let’s not forget that Jade found herself in the exact same situation not that long ago but also was saved by the judges. The audience votes are definitely all over the place in Dancing with the Stars Season 30, and apparently, earning safety is more of a popularity contest than anything.

JoJo Siwa is plenty popular, though, as evidenced by her millions of fans and followers scattered across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. It’s baffling she didn’t have the votes for safety this week, but perhaps it’ll serve as a wakeup call to her supporters that it’s time to get back to voting. Olivia Jade’s supporters indeed returned after her down week, so it’ll be something to watch if Siwa’s fandom guarantees her safety next week.

Long term, one has to wonder if JoJo Siwa will get the votes to win Dancing with the Stars or go down as another talented competitor sent packing over a fan favorite down the stretch. This week was the first real moment where it seemed plausible Siwa wouldn’t run away with the competition, which could be a glimmer of hope for the remaining pairs still fighting to stay in it.