Dog The Bounty Hunter Can Only Carry Non-Lethal Weapons, Shares His Stance On Guns In The Wake Of Recent Shootings
By Jessica Rawden published
Duane Chapman's past means he only carries weapons like stun guns and pepperball guns.
Following the recent shootings at a Texas Elementary school and a Buffalo NY supermarket, conversations around gun violence and what to do about it have moved to the forefront. As often happens, varying celebrities have entered the conversation, including Dog The Bounty Hunter, who is himself not allowed to carry guns. When asked about his stance on guns in the U.S this summer, Duane Chapman shared his candid take on what should be done.
Dog the Bounty Hunter has been known for carrying a wide variety of weapons during his tenure on TV, including a stun gun, but he is unable to carry guns following a stint in jail in the seventies. In an interview with Newsmax, the longtime reality TV star shared his viewpoint on what needs to be done about guns in the United States just a few weeks before a bipartisan bill was passed in the Senate to address gun control. So how does Chapman feel?
Increasing mental health checks has been a key talking point for activists for awhile, and those conversations have only gotten louder over the past few years. The newest bill, which was recently signed into law by President Biden, includes money for states to help enforce red flag laws, handle crisis management and keep guns away from those convicted of domestic violence. It also ads more records to background check registries and closes some other loopholes.
For Duane Chapman, a secondary suggestion is harsher sentences for people if they're convicted of gun-related crimes. The actor also said in the interview that thing like “buy[ing] hot guns without serial numbers” should lead to longer stints in prison.
Why Duane Chapman Does Not Carry A Lethal Weapon?
These days a well-known TV personality, Duane Chapman was involved in a past incident involving gun violence and cannot carry a gun himself. In the seventies he was convicted and served one and a half years of a five-year sentence after driving a car to a marijuana dealer’s home. That dealer was shot and killed, and Chapman was ultimately convicted of first degree murder, later telling The Guardian, "I should not have been there, that's that.” In 2021, he spoke out about how he and his team only use non-lethal weapons, including the use of pepperball guns, despite the number of times they’ve been attacked by things like machetes and more. Fox News Primetime reported:
Despite a lack of lethal weaponry on the team, the TV personality has had a successful run as a bounty hunter and has allegedly been responsible for the capture of over 10,000 criminals during his career. After infamously capturing the Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in 2003, Dog The Bounty Hunter premiered a year later, kicking off an additional TV career, though Dog's most recent new series was canceled. He was also in the news during the 2021 search for Gabby Petitio’s killer, Brian Laundrie and made an appearance on the popular series The Masked Singer.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.