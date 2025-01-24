Don Lemon Made A Bold Prediction About Matt Lauer, But This Isn’t The First Time We’ve Heard About A Possible Comeback
Is a comeback for Matt Lauer in the cards?
Matt Lauer was once one of the most recognizable faces on television. As the host of Today, millions woke up to him every day. However, in 2017 his career abruptly ended following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. He has yet even to attempt any sort of comeback, but former CNN host Don Lemon (who knows Lauer personally) thinks that a Lauer comeback would be successful.
Don Lemon appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast saying that while he only got to know Matt Lauer following the allegations of misconduct that led to him being fired by NBC, he has seen the way that the general public reacts to the man when they see him in public. And because of that, he thinks the reason Lauer hasn’t been able to restart his career is due to his potential employers. In his words:
Lemon suggests that if Lauer did make a return, he would likely be successful, saying the public “misses him” and that the ratings of any new Matt Lauer show would be strong.
It’s perhaps understandable why the “people inside the business” are unwilling to take a chance on Lauer because if Lemon is wrong, the blowback on whoever put Lauer on air could be significant. Of course, it also appears that Lauer still has strong support within the industry. In addition to Lemon, Lauer is also still friends with Bryant Gumbal, so there would likely be many who would be supportive of a return.
However, there’s at least some anecdotal evidence indicating that Lemon may not be entirely correct in his assessment. This isn’t the first time that a possible Matt Lauer comeback has been rumored.
A little less than a year ago Us Weekly posted a headline to Instagram that also suggested Lauer was gearing up for a comeback. Nothing ever came of the report, or at least hasn’t yet, but it should be said that while there were a few comments on the post willing to give him a chance, the vast majority indicated no interest in seeing Lauer again.
Matt Lauer certainly wouldn’t be the first to attempt to make a comeback after serious misconduct allegations. Louis C.K. is performing again. Actor Armie Hammer has a new movie on the way and he's suggested he's getting many offers.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
At this point, it’s not actually clear Matt Lauer wants to come back. If he does try, we’ll find out if Don Lemon is right.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.