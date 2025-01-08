Armie Hammer Landed His First Major Post-Controversy Movie, And The Internet Has Thoughts

This month marks four years since Armie Hammer was first publicly connected with sexual assault allegations that started with leaked texts that appeared to have the actor claiming he was a cannibal. Since then, multiple women alleged sexual abuse leading the Los Angeles Police Department to launch an investigation and the actor entered a treatment program for drug, alcohol and sex-related problems. These days, Hammer is getting back into acting, but the internet has a lot to say about the project he has recently landed.

Armie Hammer Has Found His First Movie Since His Controversy And Rehab Stint

It’s been a couple of years since the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office declared there was ‘insufficient evidence” to charge the actor with jail time, and now Armie Hammer is trying to get back to work in Hollywood. Per Variety , the actor has earned a starring role in the Uwe Boll movie The Dark Knight. No, this isn’t among upcoming Batman movies and TV shows , but it is described as a “vigilante thriller” where Hammer will play a man who “takes justice into his own hands” by hunting down criminals himself. The movie is set to start filming in Croatia later this month.

The script for The Dark Knight, which was written by Boll, will have Hammer’s character becoming a social media sensation and hero to the public following his vigilante acts. So… it's very much like Batman. Boll is a German filmmaker who is known for making 2005’s Alone In The Dark, an adaption of one of the great video games , which is thought of as one of the worst movies ever made – especially considering its 1% Rotten Tomatoes score.

What The Internet Is Saying About Armie Hammer’s Upcoming Movie

Following word that Armie Hammer is heading back to the movies for The Dark Knight, the internet has a lot of thoughts about the project. As one person wrote on Twitter :

Armie Hammer's character looking for the violent criminal: https://t.co/DE7uwbJiuh pic.twitter.com/LjptXTpFJPJanuary 7, 2025

After Hammer’s past few years in the public eye, one might think the actor might play into his reputation a bit with the next role he gets. Instead, he is going the opposite way playing a hero-type. Some people just can’t get over the title and how similar it sounds to a Batman movie.

Genuinely funny to me that this producer is like "Our movie The Dark Knight is NOTHING like Christopher Nolan's...it is just about a vigilante who takes justice into his own hands" https://t.co/oDyQoHMhXYJanuary 7, 2025

Obviously after all we’ve heard about the actor since 2021, others are just completely not about it. As another posted:

When Hammer spoke publicly about himself and his future career while on the Your Mom’s House last week, he talked about those cannibal texts and Hollywood giving him a second chance with roles lately. He said his recent dealings with the industry has been “really encouraging” and he’s even "turning jobs down." With this project being his first to be announced in some time, the internet isn’t impressed with his pick of things, with one person saying this:

Armie Hammer talking about how he's getting so many offers and the one he takes being a Uwe Boll movie is actually really funny https://t.co/u2lpMiSOyzJanuary 7, 2025