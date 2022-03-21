Donald Glover Amusingly Doubles Down On Atlanta's Final Two Seasons Being As Good As The Sopranos

It’s been nearly four years since Atlanta finished up its second season on FX and, if you’re like me, you’ve been clamoring for more of the Donald Glover-created show ever since. Thankfully, Earn, Paper Boi and co. are finally returning to the small-screen this week in the premiere of the long-gestating Season 3. ( And good news , it’ll have 10 episodes!) Glover has been seriously hyping what’s to come and at one point, even likened the quality of this season and the upcoming fourth to that of The Sopranos. And just recently, the multihyphenate delightfully doubled down on his series being as good as David Chase’s mob drama.

Let’s back up for a second, though, and provide some context. It was in November 2020 that Donald Glover took to Twitter to share an update on the status of Atlanta Seasons 3 and 4. In his message, which mostly served as a voting PSA, he declared that the two seasons of the series would be “some of the best television ever made.” And he made it a point to also say that “sopranos only ones who can touch us.” It was a bold statement and one that definitely caught TV fans’ attention.

The Season 3 premiere made its debut at SXSW in Austin, Texas this past weekend, where Variety caught up with the writer, producer, actor and director. While discussing a number of topics related to the show, he also reflected on his since-deleted hype tweet. The star admitted that he talks a big game on the interwebs, but bluntly (and humorously) isn’t backing down from his claim:

I talk my shit on the internet. I said ‘Sopranos’ and shit. I’m not backing down from that shit. I’m holding my nuts out on that shit. I just want [audiences] to know this shit is good. It’s high quality shit.

In the past, the Community alum hasn’t minced words when it comes to the quality of his dramedy. Last fall, he took to Twitter again and took a few shots at fans of Dave (a fellow FX show), who claimed Lil Dicky’s comedy was “on par” with his own.

Donald Glover certainly has plenty of confidence, that’s for sure. But if we’re being honest, can you really blame him, considering how the show has performed thus far? Atlanta has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2016, with many praising it for its layered characters, humor, social commentary and its surreal moments. It has also earned numerous accolades, with Glover personally nabbing two Emmys for his work on the first season. On the whole, many would argue he’s created something that it’s unlike anything else on TV at the moment.

He and the writers have certainly set the stage for what should be an interesting third season. One thing fans should remember is that Season 2 ended with Paper Boi, Earn and Darius embarking on a European tour. And based on the official trailer , they’re going to have some “interesting” experiences as they take in all the continent has to offer.

The prospect of new episodes is slightly bittersweet knowing that the show is set to end with Season 4 this fall. Still, Donald Glover and the rest of the cast and crew are sure to deliver something special and send the series out on a high note. We’ll see if Earnest Marks' final adventures can indeed match the Emmy-winning exploits of Tony Soprano, though.